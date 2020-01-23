Longtime PBS NewsYour anchor Jim Lehrer dies at 85

advertisement

NewsYour anchor and editor-in-chief Judy Woodruff announced on Thursday that Lehrer died peacefully in his sleep at his home.

The respected Kansas journalist served as an anchor for NewsHour for 36 years before retiring in 2011.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of someone at the center of my professional life, a mentor for me and someone whose friendship I have cherished for decades,” said Woodruff. “I have looked up to him as the standard for honest, penetrating and thoughtful journalism and I know countless others who feel the same way.”

During his time at NewsHour, Lehrer interviewed numerous leading figures and moderated a dozen presidential debates, more than any other person in American history. He also wrote several books, including 20 novels.

Lehrer leaves behind his wife, three daughters and six grandchildren.

