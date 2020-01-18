Longhorns win Stan Drayton of Dallas Cowboys, LA Rams

advertisement

The Texas football program seems to have withheld coach Stan Drayton after interest came from one (maybe two?) Team (s) in the NFL.

Countless back and forth battles to fill in the coaching staff for the Texas football program, handed over to the NFL this season. Texas turned a lot of their coaching staff into the late season and the off season. But head coach Tom Herman seems to pack a lot of his coaching staff well before the start of the spring camp.

Herman seems to make a point for the Texas Longhorns football program to get a new coaching staff for most of the winter training sessions. Now that his team is back on campus in Austin, Herman can start building by the following season.

Most early registrations of Longhorns have already arrived on campus. The fact that school football has officially arrived outside the 2020 season is now all too real.

However, there is one important position coach that the Longhorns had to fight against to keep the Forty Acres. Running backs coach Stan Drayton was reported interested in bringing his coaching talents to the NFL to potentially join the Dallas Cowboys or Los Angeles Rams.

A source confirms that Skip Peete will be the Cowboys RB coach.

– Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 15, 2020

But the Cowboys apparently have found their next running coach for the 2020 season in Skip Peete. And now that the opening of the Cowboys-running coach is full, the Rams no longer want to chase Drayton.

Looking for Rams RB coach: A source tells me that the Rams were never interested in Texas RB coach Stan Drayton.

– Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 15, 2020

That was a weird report that surfaced on January 15, stating that the Rams and head coach Sean McVay had never had any interest in Drayton. It sounded like they considered him at least a coach earlier this month.

The #Cowboys and new coach Mike McCarthy recently interviewed RB coach Skip Peete for their vacancy for RB coach, the source said. He held that position in Dallas from 2007-12 and they have discussed a return. Stan Drayton of #Texas will probably return to the UT.

– Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2020

The main source that emerged, showing that the Longhorns are likely to keep Drayton in the same role toward the 2020 outdoor season, came from NFL insider Ian Rapoport. That report on Rapoport’s Twitter stated that recently hired Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was planning to interview Peete for the running coach’s job, which he ended up earlier this week.

Texas is now entering the low season with most of their coaching staff reconfigured. They have filled in the most openings for the position coaches and all three coordinator roles have been arranged. Herman and the Longhorns should be happy with the staff they have reconstructed so far.

