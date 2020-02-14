It seems like a great move for the Texas football recruitment class in 2020 to land 5-star RB Bijan Robinson instead of Zachary Evans.

The top-rated signer in the 2020 soccer recruitment class in Texas from “Final247” was the five-star Catholic Salpointe, who ran back to Bijan Robinson. Thanks to an adjustment in the final release of the 2020 recruitment rankings for 247Sports, Robinson moved to the top to reduce the prospects for his five-star rusher Zachary Evans. To date, the North Shore product Evans has not committed more than a week after the National Signing Day.

Texas Longhorns’ soccer program had signed Robinson, a native of Tucson, AZ, and signed the letter of intent for him until the first day of the early signing period last December. He is the second best high school candidate in the country and the second best recruit from Arizona. The only view from Arizona that was higher than Robinson was the goal from Texas and the five-star corner kick from Saguaro, Kelee Ringo. Ringo, one of the top five unanimous candidates in the nation, signed and signed with the Georgia Bulldogs.

After February 5 (National Signing Day) (according to 247Sports Team Composite Rankings), Texas reached one of the top 10 recruiting classes for 2020 in the nation. More specifically, the Longhorns ranked 9th in the nation’s 2020 rankings and in the top 12 Big Group against rival Oklahoma Sooners.

One factor that prompted head coach Tom Herman and the Longhorns to top the nation for the third time in a row was Robinson’s landing and commitment. The 6-foot and 200-pound stud farm that ran back continued the solid recruitment pipeline that Texas is building in Arizona.

Texas could see an immediate impact this year if Robinson is taken into the back room. He should stand out next to the budding junior rusher Keaontay Ingram over the next two years. If the former four-star recruit and Derrian Brown, a Buford, GA native, get well this year, Texas could have a very strong three-headed monster in the running back position.

However, Herman and the Longhorns look like they took the right step and landed Robinson on the nation through the other top running back perspective. Evans is likely to end up in the SEC, with programs such as Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels trying to achieve his commitment after National Signing Day.

Evans originally removed the Longhorns from its list of five finalist schools last fall. But he didn’t stay at many schools that he’d originally named in his top 5. He appeared to be committed and signed with head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia, but was later released from his letter of intent.

Evans dropped to the nation’s number 2 in the leaderboard and has declined slightly in the past two or three months despite his insane talent. He even missed a few injured games at North Shore during his senior high school football season.

The 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions have Georgia and Texas A&M at the forefront of Evans engagement. But many of those expert crystal ball predictions where Evans landed with the Dawgs are out of date. Most expert predictions are still undecided.