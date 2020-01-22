Longhorns surpasses LSU for key 2021 5-Star OT

advertisement

One of the biggest goals of the 2021 Texas recruitment class for football in Texas, 5-star Duncanville OT Savion Byrd, seems to prefer the Longhorns right now.

Regarding the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions for the elite five star offensive tackle target of the 2021 Texas football recruitment class Savion Byrd, this program could become the emerging favorite. The 6-foot-5 and 265 Duncanville, TX, native and Duncanville High School naughty offensive lineman is on nation’s No. 12 2021 high school rankings and No. 2 offensive tackle.

With how good head coach Tom Herman and offensive line coach Herb Hand recruited in the trenches for the Texas Longhorns football program for the last three cycles, the landing of Byrd would simply add another weapon to this group. But Byrd would be about the top rated assault gear that the Longhorns landed in a while.

This 2021 Longhorns recruitment class can be very special in the offensive line. Five-star All Saints Episcopal High School product and Fort Worth, TX, native offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer is on the No. 3 2021 rankings and the best in his position. Texas is also preferred to land Brockermeyer over the Clemson Tigers.

Perhaps the thought of what Byrd and Brockermeyer could do together along the Texas offensive line is an important reason why they both think the Forty Acres fit well. That would be about the best offensive tackle combination in the nation and they might start right away for the Longhorns.

However, the recruitment saga of Byrd has recently been more up and down than that of Brockermeyer when it comes to the pursuit of Longhorns. Byrd seems to go back and forth where his interests lie. Herman and the Longhorns now seem to be the favorite.

The other two programs for which 247Sports lists Byrd’s interest as warm are the hometown SMU Mustangs and the LSU Tigers.

There is a large recruitment disadvantage that head coach Ed Orgeron and LSU are currently facing, because the coaching staff and the offensive starters went to the off season so much. While LSU is entering the low season with the momentum of winning the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and having the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, superstar senior quarterback Joe Burrow, rebuilding the coaching staff will be a difficult achievement.

According to a 247Sports report, With regard to LSU winning the national title (and more specifically about the performance of Burrow and passing game coordinator Joe Brady), Byrd said that “they bro some dogs”.

And the Longhorns hold that fundamental recruitment advantage over SMU in terms of general resources, potential to win a national title a few years later, and to put more talent around Byrd in the attack. Texas also organized Byrd on campus not long ago. He was on campus in Austin for an unofficial visit on September 7 and for an official visit on September 14.

Byrd was also on campus with head coach Sonny Dykes for an unofficial visit with SMU a week after his last official at the Longhorns. His most recent unofficial visit on his recruitment timeline came on September 26 with head coach Gary Patterson and the TCU Horned Frogs.

