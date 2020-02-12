Three-star Baylor Bears sign up and Cy Ranch security Romario Noel has recently been receiving more attention from the 2021 soccer recruitment class in Texas.

The depth of the 2021 soccer recruitment class in Texas isn’t really there yet, especially with the recent lifting of the three-star Lake Travis McRee on February 11. However, head coach Tom Herman could try expanding his 2021-class recruitment class with an under-the-radar commit by Big 12 enemies Baylor Bears after recently inviting him to an unofficial visit before the spring camp began.

Texas Longhorns’ football program hosted the three-star Baylor commit and Cy Ranch security Romario Noel on an unofficial visit last weekend. And Noel seems impressed with all the reports of what he saw on his last visit to Forty Acres.

Noel opened this latest unofficial visit to Horns247 on February 12th. Here is a brief summary of what he had to say about the visit.

“It means a lot,” he said. “First, it’s a state school, and second, it’s such a big school.”

Noel called the visit amazing and he said he had a good time meeting with the coaches.

The aspiring 6-foot 2.5 and 195-pound Cypress, TX, has already added five schools to its offering. However, this offer sheet should absorb more steam in relation to the total amount. But his other four scholarship offerings came from the Kansas Jayhawks, Colorado Buffaloes, Pittsburgh Panthers, and obviously Baylor.

But it wasn’t that long ago that Noel accepted his offer from Texas in the first place. His scholarship offer came from Texas on February 1, just six days before his last offer. His last offer came from Pitt on February 6th.

Most of the offers Noel has received so far came in the past month.

He is the high school prospect No. 965 2021 and the security No. 57 in the country. Noel was also classified as Prospectus No. 134 from the State of Texas. During his junior season at Cy Ranch, he collected a total of 35 tackles, four loss-based battles, two passport cancellations and two forced fumbles.

This could be a big, underestimated goal that the Longhorns are pursuing for their 2021 recruitment class. They currently have only six commitments left, and the 2020 off-season will be one of the most important times to add depth to this group. Texas could also take advantage of the additional depth of security, as no defenders are currently deployed.