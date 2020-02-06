Advertisement

The football recruitment class in Texas in 2020 ended in a bang and again brought the Longhorns to a good place in the national rankings.

The 2020 soccer recruitment class in Texas ended with a solid National Signing Day on February 5th and again achieved something big under head coach Tom Herman. Texas completed a recruitment cycle with a top 10 class in the nation for the third year in a row. But the two cycles before that ended Texas with a top three-tier recruitment class in the nation.

According to the 247Sports Team Composite ranking, the Texas Longhorns football program was able to claim the country’s recruitment class No. 9 2020 and the top group in the Big 12. The third best recruitment class for 2020 in the Big 12 was far behind Oklahoma and Texas.

The TCU Horned Frogs had a decent National Signing Day and ended the Big 12 with the third highest recruitment class for 2020. And rival Texas A&M Aggies finished Longhorns No. 6 in the 2020 class ahead of the Longhorns.

However, the Longhorns caught up with a five-star recruit and 14 four-star recruits to achieve the 2020 quality class. They were the only recruitment class in 2020 in the nation that also ended up in the top 10 with fewer than 20 participants.

The Longhorns ranked behind the top four recruitment classes for 2020 in the nation only in terms of average commit ranking.

The top five 2020 classes were the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, the reigning national champion LSU Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, Texas had a higher average engagement ranking than head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.

The five-star Salpointe Catholic Bijan Robinson was the best-placed signer in this class. He was also the only five star signer of the Longhorns. Robinson was the national team leader after being outshone in the 247 final with Zachary Evans, a five-star product from North Shore.

Two commitments on National Signing Day, Cedar Creek’s four-star defensive match against Alfred Collins and four-star Carthaginian Kelvontay Dixon solidified Longhorns Place in the top 10. These two commitments / signatories have Longhorns in 2020 to a total of 19 class.

Eight of the 19 commits registered early. The first participant with the highest rank is the four-star quarterback Hudson Card with two threats from Lake Travis. The rest of them have signed their letter of intent and will try to sign up before summer training.

