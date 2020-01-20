Long waiting for payment for extra vacation shifts a 'slap in the face' for nurses

advertisement

Employees in the Hillmorton hospital who have shifted extra during the holiday period may wait until the end of February to be paid for them.

Ultimately, nurses can wait more than eight weeks to be paid for additional services they have taken on during the vacation period.

A nurse from the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB), who talked about anonymity, said staff were informed of the health board last Friday to process exception sheets (for non-scheduled work) by the end of February.

“I am very, very angry and disappointed. It feels like a slap in the face,” she said.

The nurse said she had postponed expensive dental work because she was not paid for an additional double service that she did during the holidays. She claimed that another employee had to ask a family member for money to pay rent.

“We just feel that we have been devalued, that they feel that they don’t have to respect the (collective) agreement.”

The nurse said she expected to be paid for the extra work on January 6. In an e-mail sent to staff, the CDHB said there had been a large number of exception sheets during the holidays, which it was still working on.

In addition to people who took on additional services, the woman claimed that wage arrears also affected agency workers, some of whom perhaps worked several days a week. She knew the affected people who worked in the hospitals of Hillmorton and Burwood.

New Zealand nurse organization organizer Ron Angel said he understood that there were about 1500 exception sheets that needed to be reviewed. Because some people have multiple magazines, the number of staff affected is probably less than this.

“It’s going to affect a lot of people,” he said.

The delays on the payroll affected a period from just before Christmas to the New Year, Angel said, meaning the staff could go around eight weeks before they were paid for extra services or overtime.

Communication from the CDHB on the issue was “terrible,” he said.

NZNO had written to the Health Council. “We want them to comply with the Wage Protection Act and the (collective) agreement.

“It is clearly unacceptable. We are all aware of the vacation period and the payroll that people also need for their vacation, but this is more than proved.”

The CDHB has been approached for comment.

