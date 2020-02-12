Long-time Willie Nelson drummer Paul English died at the age of 87. Nelson’s publicist has confirmed the death of English to Rolling Stone Country.

Paul English was born in Vernon, Texas in 1933 and claims to be on a bad path before appearing with Nelson, who founded the family band, when he moved from Nashville to Austin in the late 1960s. English previously divided his time between trying to start a music career and his activities as a gang member and pimp. He first played with Nelson on a show in 1955 and became his full-time drummer in 1966.

“If I hadn’t gone with Willie, I would be in prison or dead,” English told Rolling Stone in 2014. “I led girls and played music at the same time.”

Even after his success in music, English cut a very extravagant, larger-than-life character by taking on a role as “the devil”, wearing all black, wearing a cape and deliberately caring for his facial hair. It was not uncommon for him to get into fist fights or draw the .22 pistol that he kept in his boot, and in addition to their longstanding musical relationship and personal friendship, English has also served as Nelson Unofficial bodyguard over the years managing his business and collecting the money he owed on live shows.

English not only played with Nelson drums for decades, but also inspired more than one song in the icon catalog, including “Devil in a Sleeping Bag”, which appeared on Nelson’s groundbreaking Shotgun Willie album in 1973. Nelson also immortalized their friendship in a song by Yesterday’s Wine from 1971 entitled “Me & Paul” that documented their various scratches with authority over the years.

“And at Milwaukee airport / They refused to let us get on the plane at all / They said we looked suspicious / But I think they like to choose me and Paul,” Nelson sings ruefully in the song, that too It was hard for her in Nashville’s quieter music scene.

England’s unique drum style has been a defining element of Nelson’s freeform concerts over the years as he and bassist Dan “Bee” Spears provided the flexibility Nelson needed for his live shows. He suffered a stroke in 2010 and broke his hip in a bus accident in 2013, but performed with Nelson until his death and shared drums with his younger brother Billy English in later years.

Nelson’s daughter Amy Nelson tells Austin 360 that English died of pneumonia in a hospital near his home in Dallas. Family members were with him at the time of his death.

Several posts on a Facebook page dedicated to Paul English mourn him. Willie Nelson has not publicly commented on English’s death and no funeral plans have been announced.

Memory of the country artists who died in 2019: