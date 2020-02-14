A Villages High School advisor with strong connections to Fruitland Park was recently recognized by Lake-Sumter State College.

Merideth Brock, a longtime teacher and consultant at the charter school, was among the five honored for partnering with the college to support her students. The group was recognized last week at the college’s annual advisory conference.

“Our LSSC employees would not be able to do their jobs without the strong partnerships of local high school advisors,” said Jenni Kotowski, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at LSSC. “These counselors support and support their students at every step of the college decision-making and enrollment process.”

Brock is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and started her pedagogical career as a math teacher at middle and upper school. The former teacher of the year taught at Jackson Heights Middle School in Oviedo and in the Lake County School system at Tavares Middle School and Leesburg High School.

Brock, who is known for always helping her students and colleagues, took a sabbatical from teaching from 2000 to 2010 when their three children were born. During that time, she went back to school at Liberty University to complete her Masters in School Counseling. In 2010, Brock returned to work as a school advisor for the Villages Charter School, where she worked in elementary, middle, and fourth / fifth graders before moving to high school four years ago.

Brock and her husband Sidney have been married for 31 years. He is a pastor at the Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park and the couple have served together since he was married in 1988.

Brock’s eldest daughter, Abbie, graduated from VHS and is married to Landon Smith. She lives in Valdosta, Georgia, where she attended college. Seventeen-year-old son Caleb is a junior and 15-year-old Anna Grace is a newcomer to VHS.

“Merideth’s knowledge and attention to detail, combined with her care and love for students and their families, make her an incredible advisor,” said a proud Sidney of his wife on Friday. “Merideth is an advocate and advocate for the students and is constantly trying to help them in every possible way. She was blessed to enjoy being part of the Villages Charter School that her children attended. “

Four other advisors were also recognized during the LSSC annual conference. These were Clarissa Saslovsky (Wildwood Middle High School), Jim DeMarco (Eustis High School), Amanda Patterson (First Academy) and Jenne Marino (East Ridge High School).

“This year’s award winners are an excellent example of what a strong partner can do to help students in our community achieve their educational goals,” said Kotowski.

The annual advisory conference takes place during the National School Counseling Week. It provides high school counselors from the Lake and Sumter counties – including public and private schools – the opportunity to meet to learn about updates to post-secondary education in the region. Lake County Schools and Sumter County Schools also provide information on their professional and technical training opportunities.