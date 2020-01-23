Long lines at Pro Bowl to get Jackson's autograph National Sports

advertisement

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Baltimore’s cornerback Marlon Humphrey signed autographs after Thursday’s Pro Bowl practice and ended an interview when his sister jumped in with a desperate request.

“You have to help mom,” she said.

“What’s going on?” He asked.

“She wants a picture with Lamar in the field,” replied the sister.

That would be quarterback and Raven’s teammate Lamar Jackson, the league’s MVP leader, and the most popular guy without mouse ears at Disney World this week.

Fans sang his name in ESPN’s Wide World of Sports during the two days of training and asked for his autograph before and after training. To get a picture, fans had to queue up and prepare for a wait similar to that of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

“He’s the man, isn’t he?” Said Ravens security guard Marshal Yanda.

He is surely the fan favorite of the annual NFL All Star game. He was so overwhelmed by television cameras that he had to sneak through the crowd to find space.

Nobody is immune to Jackson’s popularity either. Not even teammates.

Yanda’s daughter ran up to him during an interview, took his hand and asked him to look at her shirt. She whirled around, tossed her hair aside, and revealed Jackson’s signature.

“It’s Lamar Jackson!” The girl shrieked.

“Just relax, honey,” answered Yanda.

Jackson threw 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns this season. He also ran for 1,206 meters and seven points. He helped the Ravens (14-2) to the best record in the league in the regular season and No. 1 in the AFC playoffs.

Baltimore lost 28–12 in the division round to Tennessee, the biggest surprise in the NFL’s postseason. Jackson threw 365 yards and a touchdown, followed by 143 yards of noise. But he turned the ball over three times – two interceptions and one fumble.

However, his performance throughout the season has made him one of the league’s emerging stars.

“He’s just a special player, a special type,” said Ravens, who ran back to Mark Ingram. “An elite athlete in the field, a great person out of the field, humble, hard working, leader. He has everything you need in a franchise quarterback. I am happy to be with him. “

Jackson found fans in the Pro Bowl that he never expected. Drew Brees’ eldest son, Baylen, fell in love with Jackson this season and the New Orleans quarterback arranged to meet with them. Baylen wore a Ravens shirt while Jackson signed a Ravens helmet.

Jackson responded by playing with him in the AFC locker room.

“It was fantastic,” said Drew Brees. “These are their heroes, these are the boys they look up to. You want to see how your children can be inspired by such things and moments. They never know when something could happen that will be a light bulb moment for them.

“Try to put them in these positions to have great experiences and maybe experience one of those moments. Perhaps catching a Lamar ball, you know, that was designed in the AFC changing room, or something like that was one of those moments. “

Jackson was admittedly impressed when he hit the NFL’s leading passport.

“I stumbled upon my words and didn’t even know what to say,” said Jackson.

This was how people reacted to Jackson playing this season, and a big reason he got more attention in the Pro Bowl than quarterback Russell Wilson from Brees and Seattle. Humphrey has evidence. In the end, he pulled Jackson out of the crowd to get his mother the photo with the QB.

It could be the easiest thing anyone has done against Jackson in a long time.

