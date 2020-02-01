Advertisement

Airline said the flight back to Abu Dhabi will also be delayed.



An Etihad Airways flight that flew from Nagoya, Japan to Beijing, China was delayed – the airline said in an advisory.

“The Etihad Airways flight EY889 from Nagoya (NGO) to Beijing (PEK) on January 31 was experiencing a long technical delay that resulted in the crew having exceeded their maximum hours of service,” the official website said.

The flight back to Abu Dhabi will also be affected by the delay.

“As a result, the return flight EY889, which is due to start on February 1 from Beijing (PEK) to Abu Dhabi (AUH), will be delayed.”

“Guests who are booked on these flights will be provided with hotel accommodation and assisted with their onward journey. The safety and comfort of the guests and the crew are top priorities for us and we regret any inconvenience caused by this delay are caused, “it concludes.

