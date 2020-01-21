Lonestar viewers agree to Rob Lowe's 9-1-1 spinoff

advertisement

The 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star is here and the reactions have so far been mixed. The show shows Rob Lowe as a fireman moving to Austin, TX with his gay son. 9-1-1: Lonestar, like its parent show, is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear.

One viewer tweeted that Lowe’s appearance was “absolutely great,” while another wrote that Lowe’s appearance “was exactly the Rob Lowe I wanted to see. Multi-step skin care? Save babies? Yes.” A third tweet “In the last 30 seconds of today’s episode, I’ve just seen Rob Lowe put a cowboy hat in the mirror and shout” YEEHAW “.

However, not everyone was on board with the new 9-1-1 spinoff. A viewer tweeted: “For the love that God has only given us. Stop doing everything politically. Keep your Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe and just give me Jennifer Love Hewitt and Angela Bassett.” Another critic said the show was “the most inaccurate representation of Texas life in a big city since Dallas.” A third, who had just admitted with certainty, admitted that “I literally can’t see Rob Lowe as anyone other than Chris Traeger”, his character from NBC’s Parks & Recreation.

The optimistic character of Chris Traeger has been synonymous with Lowe since it came out at the end of the second season of the series. When Lowe was recently spotted at the NFC championship game, his choice of clothing led to a tweet that channeled Chris Traeger as a direct hit.

”I literally love football! And teams. All of them! They are all wonderful! Go in teams! “

– Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) January 21, 2020

9-1-1: Lone Star was originally announced in May. In addition to the lead roles, Lowe also acted as the executive producer and cost $ 200,000 per episode.

Michael Thorn, president of entertainment at Fox Entertainment, said at the time that the spin-off allows you to explore exciting stories told by a number of distinctive characters. In 9-1-1: Lone Star they gave us a special opportunity. We are delighted that the incomparable Rob Lowe will be headlined in this new edition when he is added to our calendar next season. “

9-1-1: Lone Star airs on Fox every Monday night.

