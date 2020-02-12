Crying and crying, workers at an Indian denim factory struggled to climb a ladder up to a door, and their only exit when a fire blazed through fabric and machinery, officials say.

Seven people died on the weekend, and families were still waiting to recover the bodies of their relatives on Wednesday.

At least seven people died in the blaze that swept the factory that made jeans for some of the world’s most popular brands.

“The smoke kept rising from the building as workers inside cried out for help,” said an eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing that he might lose his job.

The factory that started the fire, Nandan Denim, has ties to major U.S. retailers, according to its website. According to Nandan, the company supplies more than 20 global brands with jeans, denim and other clothing, including popular US companies such as Target, Ann Taylor, Mango and Wrangler. The sister company supplies Walmart and H & M.

Some of the multinational companies listed on the website said they were not customers, and many made statements that severely condemned dangerous workplaces. Nandan Denim is one of the largest denim suppliers in the world.

The fire broke out on Saturday in its two-story factory on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, a fast-growing city of 8.6 million people in the western state of Gujarat. The city’s industrial area, once covered with garbage piles, has slowly become a hub for factories selling clothing to brands around the world.

Rajesh Bhatt, a high-ranking local firefighter, told The Associated Press that the factory had only one door, which was only accessible via a steep ladder. The workers, Bhatt said, rested long shifts when the fire started.

Some workers said they were given impossible orders by sewing more than 400 items of clothing a day at the Nandan Denim Textile Factory.

“There was little way to escape the flame,” said Bhatt.

Police officers said the factory violated several regulations and the owner, manager, and fire officer were arrested.

The local safety and health authorities have asked the company to close until further notice. The licenses have been suspended and Nandan Denim has agreed to pay the families of those killed $ 14,000 each (NZ $ 21,674).

Purvee, a factory spokeswoman who only gives her first name, did not explain how it started but called the fire “unfortunate”. The factory officials did not comment on whether they had undergone mandatory audits and reviews.

Relatives of victims of the fire at the Nandan Denim clothing factory are waiting for corpses outside a hospital in Ahmedabad, India.

Surviving workers, who receive about 35 cents an hour, said the circumstances were dangerous.

“We work almost 14 hours a day. But do we have an option?” said Vimalbhai, a textile worker with only one name. “Every now and then burns in some factory. Nobody cares and we continue to work.”

Some workers said they were given impossible jobs by sewing more than 400 items of clothing a day. This forced many of them, especially women, to work at breakneck speed, often to miss meal breaks or to use the toilet, the survivors said.

Zeel Makwana shows a photo of her father Bhalabhai Makwana, one of the victims of the fire.

One victim, Dayabhai Makwana, 43, made it out alive, but returned to save workers and was killed.

“I wish he hadn’t gone back to save his colleagues,” said his grieving brother Dhanabai Makwana. He said there were more than 30 workers in the factory at the time of the fire.

The sobbing families waited outside a city morgue on Wednesday to identify charred bodies beyond recognition. They were told that the DNA confirmation would not come before Friday.

Relatives of Bhalabhai Makwana, one of the victims of the Saturday fire at the Nandan Denim clothing factory, stand in front of Makwana’s house in Ahmedabad, India.

“We can’t even mourn our dead because we don’t know who we are,” said Mahesh Patel, whose nephew lost his life in the fire.

Amar Barot of the Textile Labor Association said that working conditions in textile factories across the city are poor, with rare inspections and few safety standards.

“These incidents are irreversible and only tight monitoring by the government and its agencies can help prevent such disasters,” said Barot.

A Tiffin carrier of a worker lies between charred remains.

He also said that unions in the region have declined in the past few decades, making it difficult to hear workers’ voices.

Some of the major brands contacted, including Ann Taylor, Target, Zara and Pull & Bear, said they were not customers and had no relationship with Nandan Denim. Target said it was working on getting its name from their website and from their annual reports.

Since the cutting, weaving and sewing of threads, fabrics can take place in different places, the supply chains for clothing can be complicated and it becomes almost impossible to assign a specific article to a specific factory.

The tragedy that illustrates the risks to workers in some workplaces that provide raw materials for popular fashion brands but do not have the necessary approvals and fire protection equipment.

Joe Fresh, the fashion brand founded for Canadian Loblaw Companies Ltd, said Nandan is not a supplier and does not make goods. But company officials said they believe one of their approved suppliers had bought large quantities of denim from Nandan, and they are continuing to investigate. Target and others did not answer questions about whether their authorized suppliers could have bought denim from Nandan.

Zara’s parent company, Inditex, said Nandan Denim made 10,000 pairs of jeans for another brand, Lefties.

Nandan Denim’s sister company, Nandan Terry, supplies towels and bedding to many U.S. stores, including Walmart and H & M, according to ImportGenius shipping records. These companies said they would also look into the situation.

Kontoor Brands, manufacturer of wrangler jeans, said they last worked with the factory in 2014.

“Our thoughts are with the workers and their families who have been affected by the tragic situation,” Kontor said in a statement.

Last year, Nandan Denim had sales of $ 218 million (NZD 337 million) and exports to more than 20 countries and employs more than 4,500 people. Company shares fell after the news of the fire.

Scott Nova, executive director of the Washington-based Workers Rights Consortium, said: “It doesn’t cost much to install fire extinguishers in a textile factory.”

“Brands and retailers are aware of the security risks in the apparel and textile industry in India, but choose to do business with unsafe suppliers,” he said. “The result is that workers lose their lives in factory disasters, which could easily have been prevented.”

43 people died in a December fire at a factory in New Delhi that made handbags, hats, and other clothing.