Laura Reynolds

London’s most stressful subway line and station have been unveiled

London’s most stressful tube station is King’s Cross St Pancras.

In news that won’t surprise anyone who regularly travels the subway, a new investigation has rated King’s Cross St. Pancras with a stress score of 73.71 / 100.

Stratford (73.65), Waterloo (66.08), Acton Town (57.62) and Oxford Circus (57.58) follow very closely. The study was carried out by Beeja Meditation and took into account the annual entries and exits for 2017 from the official entry and exit statistics from TfL as well as the delay logs for the period from November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018, which were obtained from a public authority were requesting information.

The company also compiled a list of the most stressful subway lines to travel with. The Central line topped the list with a stress score of 73.83 / 100, followed by the Piccadilly (65.53), District (57.94), Northern (52.90) and Victoria (45.22) lines ).

Factors such as station closures, the number of delays of more than 15 minutes and the availability of elevators as well as – and we believe this was the determining factor for the average temperature of the sultry centerline – were taken into account. All these statistics come from TfL data.

Bad news for West Londoners as Acton Town was rated the worst station by number of delays, while the District line topped the list of station closings. The Waterloo & City line was worst for elevator availability – quite bad if it only had two stations.

The full research results can be found on the Beeja Meditation website.

