London band Happyness releases new song 'Vegetable'

The London band Happyness is returning from their new album with their newest single “Vegetable” with their first new music in three years.

The new material is based on the turbulent life of the founding members Jonny Allan and Ash Kenazi. “One sentence Ash says all the time after crazy party nights is” I’m as great as I am because I destroyed myself “and I think a vegetable is like that,” explains Allan.

“It’s been a while since we wrote it, we lived a lot and had … a pretty good time … but when we wrote it fresh from the back of the band thing, we broke up and had to look at it very closely All the shit that made us have to make a lot of changes in life and I think it’s a bit of a destructive triumphal mood. Like a pheonix from the damned ash atmosphere. “

In addition, in their absence from the band, both members focused on side projects where Kenazi recently made the decision to start dragging. This is a bold move in a scene that – at least on the outside – seems to have a certain backdrop of rules and a dress code that doesn’t differ much. Kenazi explains that “strangely he just couldn’t be myself” and points out that “drag is pretty punk, in the 70s and 80s drag elements were so important to some artists.”

Allan added: “We used to play in front of the indie audience and it’s crazy how unique it is for them when a drag queen enters the room and simply … totally ruins the standard model of a small softcore guitar show.” The complacency of the whole scene was at the highest level.

“There are a lot of people in the room in places that are somehow connected to the music we always made and that resemble Ash until he was 24, he thought he needed to adapt.”

Now the first part of this new and reborn Happyness has appeared

Stream it down.

