Amman was named by the police as an attacker who stabbed two people before being shot by armed officers.



A man was shot dead after stabbing two people on a busy street in South London on Sunday. The police described Sudesh Amman as a terrorist incident, a former convict who was recently released from prison.

The 20-year-old Amman, who was imprisoned for “terrorist offenses” in 2018, was followed on foot by the police at the time of the attack, causing people to run into nearby shops and emergency services.

A man who had been stabbed for life-threatening injuries is no longer in critical condition, while a woman who suffered less severe wounds was released from the hospital, the police said.

Another woman who was injured by glass after a police officer fired his gun was still being hospitalized, said Lucy D’Orsi, deputy deputy commissioner of the city police.

Some witnesses said the man was armed with a machete, and one said he had silver canisters on his chest. The police later said the device was a joke.

On the main street in Streatham, south London, two plainclothes men were shown – one with a hood and one with a police baseball cap – who pointed their guns at a corpse on the nearby sidewalk.

“The incident was quickly declared a terrorist incident and we believe it is an Islamist incident,” said D’Orsi.

She said Amman was shot and killed by armed officers who were part of a proactive counterterrorism operation.

The police said it was an isolated incident and the situation had been contained.

Chris Wells was in a shop in Streatham with his daughter when they heard three shots outside.

“People ran up screaming and upset and calling for a gun. We ran to the back of the store and were locked up,” he told Reuters.

“We wanted to go to get away and I saw a man in a hooded sweater with a gun that I now know was a plainclothes officer,” he said. “And another policeman shouted at us to come back in because there was a risk of bombing.”

“Three shots”

D’Orsi said Amman, who was convicted of possession of terrorist material and the distribution of terrorist publications, had recently been released from prison. Sky News reported that he was released in January.

“An investigation is underway in the shortest possible time to determine the full facts of what happened,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement. He said his government will announce plans on Monday to change the system for dealing with terrorist offenders.

Sky News cited Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, as a witness to the shootout.

“I was just crossing the street when I saw that a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest was being chased by a supposedly undercover police officer – as if in plain clothes,” said Bulhan.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember very well.”

The last such incident in London occurred in November when the police shot a man in a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people and wounded three others before being knocked down by bystanders.

This attack on London Bridge was carried out by a man with militant sympathy. He was detained for terrorism and released early.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said in a statement after Sunday’s incident: “Terrorists are trying to divide us and destroy our way of life – we will never make them successful here in London.”

