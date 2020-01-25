Lolo Zouai makes new contact with Algerian roots in a new video clip

advertisement

The AlUla of Saudi Arabia offers a perfect “Corner of the Earth” for Jamiroquai to shine

ALULA: The British band Jamiroquai wound a delighted audience on Friday evening at the Maraya Concert Hall in Saudi Arabia during a show full of hits.

In a scoop for a location that was more used to opera and classical concerts, the British funk / acid jazz outfit made fans dance to the music.

The show, in the characteristic, mirror-rich concert hall in historic AlUla, was part of the second Winter at Tantora festival. It opened with ‘Shake It On’, followed by the hit singles ‘Little L’, ‘Alright’ and ‘Space Cowboy’. By that time the audience was well and truly warmed up and ‘Use the Force’ got them on their feet.

“The song seemed to resonate with everyone,” Jay Kay told Arab News in an exclusive post-show interview.

During the performance, Kay dedicated the song “Corner of the Earth” from 2002 to AlUla, whom he described as a “magical and beautiful place that is absolutely breathtaking.” He also thanked “Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman for his vision and Prince Badr for realizing this event and the wonderful hospitality.”

After a further selection of singles and album tracks, the show ended with a quartet of hits – “Cosmic Girl”, “Virtual Insanity”, “Canned Heat” and “Lovefoolosophy.”

Kay praised the Maraya Concert Hall as ‘a beautiful place to play’. He admitted that he was a little concerned at first when he saw it, because he thought it would be an outdoor location. All the worries he had, however, had disappeared when the first sound check was performed.

“I was transported to a completely different world; the acoustics were incredible, as if you were in a German concert hall, “he said. “It’s clearly very well thought out and that’s why it’s so good. The sound was fantastic – I’ve never looked at my sound engineer.”

Jamiroquai’s music videos often include Kay in super cars, many of which he owns, and he revealed that he would like to include such a promo in AlUla.

“In reality, I am desperate to get into one of the dune buggies, and would kill to have an (Ariel) nomad and do one in AlUla, where it’s supposed to be driven, for a day or a day. five and dune bash, which is so rare for us in England, “he said.

The singer also said he wants to bring his family to AlUla, which has become a center for culture and creativity in Saudi Arabia.

“I want to come out with my family and my youngest, who is called Talula, so hopefully we can have Talula come to AlUla, which would be great,” Kay said.

He added that he was looking forward to exploring the area on Saturday before leaving the country, but added, “I am sure you will never have enough time to see everything there is to see.”

