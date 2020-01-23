advertisement

Personally, I think the apartments in Brownwood are a wonderful addition to the villages. The rent for the apartment would include property taxes and equipment fees. There are people in The Villages who do not need assisted living facilities, but no longer want or can no longer have a family home. You don’t want to leave The Villages, however. This is another place to live. It enables people to stay close to their friends and to keep up with their activities. Or people might want to rent an apartment instead of buying a house. However, it would not be in the best interest to slowly turn The Villages into an apartment complex.

Anne Burns

Village of Hemingway

