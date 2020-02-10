SIMILAR POSTS

Netflix’s long-awaited Lock & Key adaptation ended the 10-episode season by fittingly putting a very important key in a very mysterious lock. But had Tyler, Kinsey, and their friends, when everything was said and done, and as an afterword detailed, the truths hidden so far, had actually strengthened Matheson’s demon population?

While Nina and Daniel Mutuku spent an eventful night in a diner, the Locke children were at home waiting for Ellie’s return with the crown of shadows. Instead, it was Dodge who arrived on her lawn, and she brought some shady friends with her, in the form of shadow demons, that she conjured up from the crowd. And despite Tyler’s very premature theory, these shadows can actually do physical damage. The children began barricading Keyhouse when the shadows and a spectral version of Dodge slid inside. However, the children immediately discovered that light numbs the bad guys and quickly switched on any available lamp. In addition, and of course, the control box was switched off / off, so that the locks were vulnerable to a single flashlight and Bode’s Knockoff lightsaber in the dark.

Kinsey went into the basement to turn the switch on again, but was stumbled by a demon paw on her way down the stairs. A few shadows begin to drag and throw the girl around, but luckily she was able to strike a match to ward her off. Meanwhile, Dodge rushed up the stairs to Bode, but overturned his light sword to which he had attached the fire key and burned it in a pool of water flowing down to the main floor. Moments later, Kinsey called to her brothers and alerted them to the discovery of an unconscious evasion in the main foyer. Although the children were amazed that they had changed back from this liquid form (red flag No. 1!) And suddenly had no crown (red flag No. 2!), They planned to drag the demon into the sea caves to unlock the Omega Door, and catch them behind.

With the help of Scot, Gabe, Jackie, and even Eden (“The FOMO is real”), Tyler and Kinsey carried Dodge to the sea caves while Bode drove to Rufus’ house to find his friend KO’d and his mother, the are still AWOL. Before Rufus was taken to the hospital (hello, paramedics Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez!), He revealed to Bode that Lucas had the identity key in his possession and transformed it into “Dodge” in just one example. Down in the sea caves, the teenagers opened and creaked the omega door and looked for the “glowing orbs” that were spewed out of what was lurking inside. When they drove Dodge into the terrible emptiness, she seemed to be protesting – not vindictively “I’ll get you and your little dog too!”, But complaining about something more … However, the job was done, the Omega door slammed shut. Now it’s time for the teenagers to reward themselves with a nightly snack!

The next morning, Nina conjured up an epic breakfast for Duncan and her children and set the stage for a family conversation: she had decided that it was wrong for her to move everyone to this creepy AF headquarters, and now she wants to do it right by selling Keyhouse and buying them a new place to call back in Seattle. To Nina’s surprise, the children calm mom’s feeling of failure and say that while it was a rude move, they somehow like it in Matheson and prefer to stay seated. After all, the children secretly know that the local demon has been defeated.

Except … it didn’t.

After making a phone call to Kinsey, we kindly see Gabe cycling through the city as he thinks about events from previous episodes – how he got to know Kinsey, how they grew closer, his interest in their supernatural pursuits … and what he was like Change yourself to Dodge and Lucas all the time with the identity key! A flashback confirms, as some of you may have suspected, that the “dodge” that the children found unconscious in the foyer was actually Ellie, hence her panic of being flung behind the omega door and the demon, who lived in Lucas for the first time is now called Gabe “at home”. Worse, he’s not alone, as another flashback shows when the Omega door was opened, Eden was cheered on by one of the glowing orbs, but she didn’t do much about it, and nobody (except a delighted gift) noticed it. And the season ends with Gabe setting up shop in The Fisherman’s Catch, across from Eden and an abundance of breakfast foods.

“So how are you?” He asks his demon friend. A contaminated and starved Eden replies: “So hungry!”