With the adaptation of the Locke & Key comics, Netflix finally opened the doors to Keyhouse this Friday. Will you stay with Matheson in the 10 episode season?

Designed for the small screen by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel), Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) and Aron Eli Coleite (Heroes) After the tragic murder of husband Rendell by high school student Sam Lesser move and her three Children – Tyler (Connor Jessup from American Crime), Kinsey (Emilia Jones from Utopia) and Bode (It’s Jackson Robert Scott) – across the country from Seattle to the Locke family home in Matheson, Massachusetts.

The series begins with a scene in which a forty-year-old Asian man receives a call alerting him to the death of Rendell Locke. He tells the caller that he knows what to do and collects some papers and photos in his house – including a Keyhouse card – before taking a key from a safe that he puts in his chest and himself and soon set the whole place on fire.

Three months later, we tackle the Locke clan’s Serious Question auto game, which takes place in a wintry matheson, where they are immediately recognized as a family (by Scooper Scot, it seems) at the local ice cream parlor Sparks with grumpy Kinsey). Upon arrival at the Grand Keyhouse, the quartet is greeted by Rendell’s brother Duncan, who gives a quick tour of the sprawling, if dusty, ground floor before admitting that he was very careless in the maintenance, as the Manse recalls a not so good childhood ,

While Tyler and Kinsey are exploring a nearby cliff on the property (texting their late father’s phone for posterity), Bode discovers a well house. The boy pushes past his locked gate and takes a picture of the bottomless fountain, but loses the spit out polaroid to the black and black abyss. Moments later, the polaroid materializes on the ledge! Bode squats down into the hole and is finally answered by his “echo”, a female voice that advises him to look for magic keys hidden in his new home. Sure, Bode is soon whispered to blow up Kinsey’s precious bracelet – a gift from Dad that she wanted to protect – and pull the Somewhere Key out of it, with which the user walks through one door to another door you can have seen it before. Kinsey is skeptical of Bode’s claim, even as he wags the ice cream he just got out of her “closet”.

At the teenagers’ new high school, Tyler is friends with some hockey brothers who insist that his tragic luggage can do him easily (though that evening at a house party, Tyler is too chased by visions from Sam, who ridicules him for coming) coming home late to save his father to go all the way with Eden). Meanwhile, Kinsey has a “faux money” sandwich under the stairs until she is found by Scot, who invites her to meet “The Savini Squad” (his small gang of horror movie fans). Kinsey’s night, like Tyler’s, goes sideways when Scot’s opinion of “Final Girls” in horror films rubs her in the wrong direction as she hides at Bode’s home in Seattle during Sam Lesser’s storm.

At home, Bode slides his arm into the sink (not a good idea, children!) To fish out a second key. This fits into a lock, which is presented on every mirror and enables the person to enter a kind of realm. Bode’s “Echo” had hinted that he would see his dead father again, but when Bode hurries to report that his mother is trapped in the mirror, the lady reveals that she is playing an evil semantic game before flying away with the Anywhere -Key. Bode rushes back to the house and draws on his siblings, who tie a rope around Tyler’s waist as he ventures into the mirror to find and get her mother out. But moments after the harrowing experience, Nina doesn’t seem to notice what happened.

In the final moments of the premiere, we visit the prison where Rendell’s murderer Sam is locked up. He has a visitor and it is the “good woman”.

“Hi, Sam,” she cooed to the prisoner. “I told you I would visit you …”