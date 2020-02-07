Advertisement

Deborah Chu

February 7, 2020

Classic horror tropes, driven by a vital young cast in Netflix’s newest horror freak

For Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s horror fantasy comic series Locke & Key, it was a long and winding journey to the big screen. A TV pilot with Miranda Otto was shown at the San Diego Comic Con 2011, but never saw the light of day, while a feature trilogy was announced three years later at the same convention, but was also missed. Even on this last attempt, it was sometimes a mystery when Hulu ordered a pilot but eventually passed it on.

So Netflix stepped up to the table, and it appears that the show has found both its right home and its format. The series revolves around siblings Tyler, Kinsey and Bode Locke (played by Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones and Jackson Robert Scott, who despite their young age each have a pretty good acting CV) after their father’s murder. As a dark, forbidding legacy, the Locke children will soon discover a series of magical keys that are hidden in the key house and give their wearers supernatural abilities that a demonic power desperately wants to get their hands on.

Such a mushy premise requires the right touch, and Netflix – who is clearly on the lookout for something to fill the gap before the last season of Stranger Things – knows the magic formula that brims in allusions to classic horror tropics and a young, brave one Focuses on the cast. Similar to Stranger Things’ imagination in the strong performances and nostalgia of the 80s, Locke & Key also successfully sells its kitschy elements by placing family trauma at the center of history and combining its beguiling horror aesthetics with real character development.

The pace of the early episodes is somewhat uneven because they hinder the discovery of the capabilities of the individual keys and focus excessively on pathological, premature Bode. But as soon as Locke & Key makes his heart beat halfway, the series turns out to be a devilishly compulsive watch that is more than worth the bumps.

Viewed episodes: 8 out of 10

Locke & Key will air on Netflix on February 7th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_EonRi0yQOE (/ embed)

