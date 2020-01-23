Local teachers shine a light on lack of funding prior to next week's meeting at the Capitol

advertisement

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A group literally shone their light on their message and it is a message that they intend to send to lawmakers.

The Thursday night event was just a pep rally for a much larger rally on Monday.

“We have heard many overtures about how great the budget is, but the truth is that it is insufficient. It is unacceptable,” said Brian Teucke, a teacher at Gloucester County Schools and the president of the Gloucester County Education Association.

They say that an insufficient budget leads to other problems within the schools of Virginia.

“As a teacher, I see buildings that need major maintenance, I see schools that have too little money, I see that students don’t have enough textbooks and not enough seats, I see teachers who work in unfortunate circumstances,” added James Fedderman, an Accomack County Public toe School teacher and vice president of the Virginia Education Association.

That is why these teachers took the time of their evenings to convey their message before the “Fund Our Future” rally beginning next week.

“We are not leaving. We are getting louder,” said Teucke.

Each person raised a letter with the text “Finance our schools.” You could hear the cars on the I-64 as they passed under Bland Boulevard and supported their horns.

“There were organizers in the Richmond region who started this year, and it is starting to spread to the Commonwealth,” Teucke said.

From Richmond to northern Virginia and from Hampton Roads to Charlottesville, teachers brought similar messages to support public education.

“It sends a strong message that we are not alone in this fight and that it is sending a strong message about solidarity,” Fedderman added.

The “Fund Our Future” rally is on Monday afternoon at Capitol Square in Richmond.

News 3 will have a crew all day long.

