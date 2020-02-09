Released

11:00 p.m. CST, Saturday, February 8, 2020

Dozens of companies have been committed to ensuring that a Greater Houston Builders Association charity house is built at a low cost by donating materials, labor, and services to build it.

HistoryMaker Homes has recruited these companies and completed its alder plan in Sierra Vista, a municipality in the country of Tejas. Proceeds from the home sale will be donated to two local charities, HomeAid Houston and Operation finally home.

Almost $ 12 million has been raised since the project started.

Donating providers include the All Points Group, DPIS Builder Services, Excell Foundations, Universal Forest Products, Windstorm Group, Mohawk, TWI, the nationwide roof, Deep Blue Comfort, rock materials, Builders Choice Inc., the Royal Bath / Counter Source Flooring Services and Advantage Gutters, Factory Builder Stores, Sherwin Williams Paint, Builders First Source, Perfection Supply and Jacobs Overhead Door.

Every year two to three apartments are built for the Benefit Homes project. The homes offer a variety of the most popular features and amenities on the market today. They are sold at market value and the proceeds go to HomeAid Houston and Operation finally home.

“HistoryMaker has an extensive base of suppliers, suppliers and artisans who are ready to give something back to the community,” said Mickey Pizzitola, President of the Houston Division. “We are honored to be able to build this house with their contributions so that two local charities can change the lives of those in need. We look forward to the upcoming Vendor Appreciation Luncheon, which we can officially thank. “

The Alder-Plan is a two-story house with 3,176 square meters and an open design with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. This plan also shows a bedroom on the ground floor and a spacious play room on the top floor, as well as a three-car garage.

HistoryMaker Homes has been family owned since 1949 and has been operated in Dallas-Fort Worth since then. Over the decades, it has become a leading construction company with more than 800 homes in the region in 16 construction projects.

“HistoryMaker entered the Houston market with a beautiful design palette,” said Terry Swenson, PR director of GHBA. “They were familiar with the Benefit Homes project and quickly committed to participate. Building the Alder plan in collaboration with Land Tejas, a long-time GHBA supporter, is a win for the prospective buyer and the two charities that will receive the proceeds from the sale. We cannot thank them enough for their generosity. “

For more information on the Benefit Homes project, please visit www.ghba.org or call 281-970-8970.