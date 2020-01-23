Local rotating clubs take action to help eradicate polio

advertisement

NORFOLK, Va. – If you’re looking for something fun to do this Saturday, while taking action for kids, you can go to O’Connor Brewing Co. to go!

Seven rotating clubs from Norfolk and Virginia Beach have collaborated with them for ‘Pints ​​for Polio’, an event to collect money and awareness about polio.

Organizers said the goal with the fundraiser is to eradicate the potentially deadly infectious disease that affects children.

“This disease attacks children under the age of five and it can lead to paralysis and even death, and fortunately Americans have been polio-free since the mid-1990s,” said David Rosenthal, former president of the Rotary Club of Hampton Roads .

Today, only three countries are fighting polio: Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The theme for this year’s event is Candy Land. Rosenthal said the game was invented for the children who were detained in the polio neighborhood decades ago.

This is the second year that Pints ​​for Polio is being held at O’Connor’s.

Organizers say the event will include “fun, friends, food, drinks, games and music.”

All proceeds collected this weekend will be donated to the Ed Polio Now campaign of Rotary International and the proceeds will be matched by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation 2: 1.

General admission tickets are $ 25. Pints ​​for Polio is this Saturday from 6:00 pm. until 10 p.m.

Click here for more information about the event.

