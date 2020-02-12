A newborn native hawk has settled in the Manawatū Golf Club.

During the breeding season, which usually lasts from October to December, two hawks have been nesting in trees on the golf course in the past three years, and it is known that the birds are thrown by humans while protecting their chicks.

This year a new chick was born, which is now 2½ weeks old and is nested in the base of a tall pine tree on the first fairway. The tree has been roped down to prevent anyone from getting too close, and there are a few abandoned golf balls at its base.

This week, Noel Hyde came from Wingspan, the national bird of prey center, to tag the chick to track it down.

Noel Hyde from Wingspan, the national bird of prey center, has marked a native falcon chick that nests at the Manawatū Golf Club.

The father was probably hunting when Stuff visited him, but the mother guarded the nest and nudged anyone approaching the tree.

But Hyde casually strolled to the nest, not realizing that the mother who bombed the diving bomb grabbed the female chick, who was sitting quietly on his lap as he marked his leg.

It had gray down feathers and weighed 532 grams.

“We tied the bird up in the hope that the boy would be able to follow his story when he returned. Falcons generally have a high mortality rate in the wild and who knows this bird could reappear anywhere in the area.”

He hoped the bird would find a partner and settle on its own territory.

The chick should be able to fly in 38 days.

A native hawk, the mother of a new chick, sits in a pine tree between the first and the 13th hole at Manawatū Golf Club.

Hyde said the birds that nest on the golf course showed how adaptable they were by moving into a human habitat.

“The golf club does an excellent job of actually protecting it and accepting the fact that the birds are on the course.”

The club’s marketing and event manager, Rachel Huxtable, said there were only a few people with tiny scratches and chipped off a few hats in the three years.

The club has posted warning signs in front of the breeding birds and asked all members to be careful.

“They’re pretty happy here. If they don’t nest, they just fly through the course, live life, don’t scream, and don’t attack.”

A 2½ week old falcon chick was born in a nest in the Manawatū Golf Club.

Golf club members Nigel Tristam and Bruce Simpson hit the first hole, preparing to get past the falcon on Wednesday morning.

“I think it’s great that they’re here,” said Tristam. “The only problem is that you have to be careful when looking for your ball.”

Tristam said he was overthrown, but that wasn’t a problem.

“Everyone has to live somewhere.”

Rachel Huxtable, marketing and event manager at the Manawatū Golf Club, shows the young falcon chick.

Simpson said looking for the hawk might be a bit of a hassle, but he understood why.

He said many people wore umbrellas to cover themselves and protect themselves.

Massey ecologist Cleland Wallace has been photographing birds since they arrived three years ago.

He said the birds nested at the golf club every year and spent the winter in Massey eating pigeons.