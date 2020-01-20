Lobby Day participant recalls the 'peace' that the rally experienced

advertisement

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia State Police estimated about 22,000 people were in Richmond for “Lobby Day” on Monday. Amid the fear of alleged threats of violence, a Hampton Roads participant, Brendan Mooney, said there was no violence.

“The peace,” Mooney, an executive member of the Defense League of Virginia Citizen, stated: “the peace was one of the largest takeaways.”

Scenes from the air and on the ground showed crowds of people rallying around Capital Square and the Capital Lawn.

advertisement

“We saw all backgrounds, all colors, all creeds, all ethnicity, it was literally a microcosm of what Virginia is all about,” Mooney said. He added that there were both Commonwealth people and Virginia people.

“We met people from South Dakota, Wyoming, we saw people from Alaska, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina,” he said. “Every part of Virginia, cities that I didn’t even know existed.”

Click here for full coverage of the Richmond Arms Rally on Lobby Day

Mooney is an advocate of the second Hampton Roads amendment. He had been in Richmond on Monday since 6:00 am and was one of the speakers who spoke to the public.

He said earlier that News 3 gun rights are not a Republican or Democratic problem, but an American problem.

“I am not even a hunter, I am nothing more than a recreational shooting game,” Mooney said. “This is so important that we have to get it there, or it will die on the vine in future generations.”

It was assumed that there would then be a second meeting, an advocate of arms laws, that was canceled due to the threat of violence by members of radical groups during today’s event. Mooney said: “I just wish they could come. Maybe people who wanted to see the other point of view were represented. “

Mooney said the only fear he had was the parking situation around Capital Square and the event. He added that today’s event will be seen as a “monumental day” in the history of Virginia.

“The one million dollar question is what the General Assembly is going to say about this,” Mooney said. “We’ve heard some rumble that they might be trying to get some items back. We really hope so.”

Just when the event ended, Mooney said rally visitors had cleared all the dirt on the floor.

. [TagsToTranslate] news

advertisement