Metal and what it means to be a metal band is changing. As the genre lines blur, those who make hard music now have the opportunity to experiment and mix things like never before. And while for people like Bring Me The Horizon, this evolution meant traveling far from their metal roots, this isn’t the only way to branch out, which confirms the continued growth of Architects and Code Orange. The Liverpool metallers Loathe have always been characterized by relentless hardness, and although this brute force remains on I Let It In And It Took Everything, this second album mixes their metal crunch with ambient sounds, melodic guitars and elements of niche genres like shoegaze creates a sound that looks into the corners and angles of the metal to see what is there. It’s a true melting pot of ideas and it’s easy to establish the band as a truly impressive creative force that can do hard work in as many ways as it can present itself to them.

The intro track theme shows the state of the album early on, its ethereal soundscape creates a bewitching feeling of intrigue before the aptly titled Aggressive Evolution gets things going when the band moves from post-rock with a huge sound to the chugging , dissonant metal with perfection changes lightness. The background effects remain when the instruments arrive, but become dark, shattering sounds that reinforce the glorious collision of Kadeem France’s growls and the vocals of guitarist / singer Erik Bickerstaffe. The development of Kadeem into an experienced singer with incredible ability, both through malicious screams and through an excellent, strongly melodic singing voice, reinforces the ambient moments of this record on its 14 tracks and shows further shimmer of real star quality from the front man.

However, the music of I Let It In And It Took Everything is unbeatable, fantastic. When you constantly switch between the vicious hardcore of songs like Broken Vision Rhythm and the dreamy melodies of Two-Way Mirror and Is It Really You? Music. This idea is underlined by the inclusion of the short Interlude track 451 Days, which connects things and paves the way for New Faces In The Dark to transform from his shoegazey intro into one of the wildest metal moments on the album.

Better still, Loathe offers even more poison through Red Room’s sound attack as well as the metallic ripper that is Gored. The latter proves to be a disgusting cacophony of grumpy growls, rapid-fire drums and wild guitars, which is essentially a three-minute breakdown without capture, and it’s a moment when the band’s talents can be seen, especially drummer Sean Radcliffe, shining brightly. And although an echo of Deftones’ white pony sometimes hangs over things, it happens both in spirit and sound. This album was a fearless work, in which the authors created something of their own from their influences, transforming themselves from the masses into a field of influences. Loathe may not yet be quite at the level of Sacramentos, but they are on one side with an interest in researching and finding things in music.

I let it in and it cost everything. However, the sound and emotional return is enormous. It is an album that needs to be let in. If it offers you everything, you should accept it.

Verdict: 4/5