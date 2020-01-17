LMA writes to football legislators to share their concerns about the handball rule

advertisement

The League Managers Association has written the lawmakers of football to express concern about the handball rule.

The LMA took the step this week on behalf of its members – ahead of the AGM of the International Football Association Board next month.

The PA news agency understands that the LMA technical department has been discussing the issue with managers for some time. A VAR decision on handball is displayed on a screen in Peterborough (Anthony Devlin / PA)

The rule was introduced at the start of the campaign, where goals were scored or made with the use of the hand or arm – however intentional or accidental – not allowed.

The IFAB will meet in Belfast on February 29 for its AV, but it is very unlikely that the handball rule will be on the agenda this time. The LMA had to report this problem to the football association.

The FA should then submit the proposal before 1 November for discussion at the annual business meeting of the IFAB, which took place on 3 December. Handball legislation was not discussed during the annual business meeting.

In November, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola asked Mike Riley, the general manager of Professional Game Match Officials Limited, to explain the interpretations of the handball rule.

West Ham manager David Moyes and Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo have also recently expressed their frustrations. Players wait with referee Michael Oliver for the VAR decision on the goal of Robert West Robert’s Snodgrass during the Premier League match in Sheffield United (Martin Rickett / PA)

Hammer Wing Robert Snodgrass had ruled out a tying goal after the accidental handball by Declan Rice leading up to their 1-0 loss at Sheffield United last week.

Pedro Neto was also denied an opener on Wednesday in the loss of Wolves’ 1-0 FA Cup in Manchester United after the ball had inadvertently hit Raul Jimenez.

Wolves boss Nuno said: “It’s the second time (after a failed goal in Liverpool), bad luck for him.

“It will certainly be judged, let’s wait. The reaction of all involved and the reaction of the fans make it necessary to look at and use a different approach. Pedro Neto (right) appeals to referee Anthony Taylor because VAR does not allow its goal for Wolves (Nick Potts / PA)

“Everyone is worried about that. The message is so clear, clear and loud. You see people screaming everywhere in the stadiums and it’s no good. “

Gabriel Jesus did not allow a late strike in the Manchester City 2-2 draw with Tottenham in August after a VAR showed the ball hit Aymeric Laporte’s arm.

It led to Kevin De Bruyne criticizing the call and saying that he “does not understand the new handball rule at all”.

