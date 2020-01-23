Lloris looks at Champions League push after returning to action with Spurs

advertisement

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has given sworn boss Jose Mourinho everything to achieve a top-four finish in the Premier League this season.

Lloris returned to the Spurs side in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Norwich after an absence of three months of injury and life could not have been different since his last performance.

When the Frenchman sustained a dislocated elbow in Brighton in October, Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge and expected to lead the rebuilding in the club.

“It has not been easy. It was a long way, but I am very happy to be back with the three points.”

🗣️ We caught up with the skipper after he took action again tonight. #THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/AX0p3H6wIY

– Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 22, 2020

But fast forward to January and Mourinho has been working for two months and Spurs is still in the race for a Champions League qualifying place.

Lloris, who according to Mourinho would be out until the beginning of February, was a loyal ally of Pochettino and praised the work that the Argentinian did, but is now fully committed to Mourinho.

“Like all my teammates, I have so much respect for what Mauricio Pochettino has done for the club and its employees,” he said.

“He is one of the best managers in the world and we wish him all the best. He is a fantastic man and hopefully we will see him soon in a new club .ugo Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in the defeat in Brighton in October (Gareth Fuller / PA)

“It is a great opportunity to work under Jose Mourinho, he is one of the best and most successful managers of the past 20 years and as a player it is a great opportunity to work under him.

“I’m the kind of man who looks ahead and I just want to focus on today and tomorrow and it’s not the right time to talk about it (Pochettino).

“You know how close I am to Mauricio, but at the same time I’m 100 percent involved and I’ll do my best with Jose Mourinho, like all my teammates, like we used to.

“It’s the minimum you can give the manager. Ultimately, we all work together for the club and we all want the club’s success.”

Spurs, robbed of key players, limped in the race for the top four, but narrowed the gap on Chelsea to six points with a 2-1 success over Norwich.

It was their first victory since Boxing Day and Lloris has called on its side to book a series of victories.

“We know this isn’t the best season of the last five years, but we have to stay together, keep going and get the maximum number of points,” he said.

“We can see that it is not easy for the other challengers for the top four and today we are six points behind Chelsea.

“We must continue to believe in ourselves and continue to the end.

“We know there are many chances to come back, but it is up to us. We are always talking about consistency in the Premier League and it will be the key to achieving a few wins in a row.

“This is currently not the case, but we are trying to build something, especially in the area of ​​trust, to come back in the right way.

“We are positive in the dressing room and that is the only thing that counts today.”

Some subtle but important shifts in the # PL table after Wednesday’s action … pic.twitter.com/F103QPEhHO

– Premier League (@premierleague) January 22, 2020

Norwich is also six points away from their goal – 17th position – and midfielder Lukas Rupp thought his side deserved more in a game in which they dominated the second half.

“It was a good game for us,” he told the club’s official website. “Of course we are disappointed, but we had the opportunities. If we continue like this, we’ll get the points.

“There is one point earned in this game, but that is football. Tottenham is a great team, but in the end it (victory) wasn’t earned for them.”

