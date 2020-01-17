Lizzo shows curves in a golden bikini on the day of the beach: photos

advertisement

Lizzo is hot as summer!

The 31-year-old “Good As Hell” singer was spotted showing her curves with friends in a sexy golden bikini on a New Zealand beach day.

New photos from Wednesday, January 15th, show how she struts her things on beautiful Piha Beach in Auckland.

At some point she climbed on all fours and started to cheer when her group of bikini-clad friends cheered.

From there it got very bad.

Finally, Lizzo – who later wore camouflage pants, a white headband, and metallic sunglasses – and her crew were thrown off the beach by a lifeguard patrol, which was responsible for the safety of beach-goers from the violent currents.

Hours later the star took the stage to perform at the FOMO 2020 Festival.

For 45 minutes, Lizzo – she rocked a figure-hugging leotard in black, white and turquoise – hypnotized the audience with her four dancers and her DJ.

Then it went back to the twerking.

“Don’t pretend you’ve never seen a **, Auckland!” Lizzo told the crowd.

While the star posted funny clips and life updates on her Instagram, she recently announced that she will take a break from Twitter because there are “too many trolls”.

RadarOnline.com readers know that the outspoken singer became famous after the release of her third album, Cuz I Love You, in April 2019. Her song “Truth Hurts” has since been a hymn for women around the world.

“I just did a DNA test, it turned out to be 100% b *** h. Even if I cry crazy. Yes, I have problems with boys, that’s the person in me. Bling Bling then I solve. ” em, that’s the goddess in me / you could have had a guilty conscience, noncommittal / just help yourself a little in your career / you’re ready to hold on to me but you hold me back / and that’s the sound as if i were you do not call back, ”was the text.

Aside from constantly dominating the top of the music charts, the pop diva has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards!

