Lizzo prepared for success at 2020 Grammy

advertisement

Lizzo is ahead of the 62nd Grammy Awards, with British stars Lewis Capaldi and Ed Sheeran also in the running.

During the star-studded ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, the R&B singer and rapper are intercepted in eight categories.

The 31-year-old star is also included in the best pop-solo performance category for Truth Hurts and the best R&B performance category for Exactly How I Feel with Gucci Mane.

advertisement

Among her nods are album of the year for groundbreaking album Cuz I Love You, album of the year and the song of the year songwriting award – both for Truth Hurts – and best new artist.

The Scottish music star Capaldi is tapped because of his breakthrough Hitone You Loved, who was at the top of the charts in both the UK and the US, along with co-writers Tom Barnes, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman.

Another British artist who receives a wink is Sheeran, whose latest album No.6 Collaborations Project is ready for the best vocal album.

. @ BillieEilish has set a new record in the history of #GRAMMY and is the youngest person ever (at the age of 17) to be nominated in all four of the best overall field categories in the same year. Tune in to more #GRAMMYInsights on https://t.co/lOe70CpIJL January 26. pic.twitter.com/ioklyxDpuE

– Recording Academy / GRAMMY’s (@RecordingAcad) January 24, 2020

Billie Eilish, 18, received six nominations together with 20-year-old rapper Lil Nas X.

The show will accompany Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus with K-pop superstars BTS, Diplo and 13-year-old country singer Mason Ramsey for a rendition of Old Town Road.

They join a star-studded list of artists, including Ariana Grande, Aerosmith, Camila Cabello, Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato and John Legend. K-pop boy band BTS (Tom Haines / PA)

Gwen Stefani and her boyfriend, American country star Blake Shelton, will take the stage for their first public duet.

Alicia Keys returns to the Grammy Awards, after a well-received debut last year.

advertisement