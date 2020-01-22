Lizzo graces the cover of Rolling Stone, talks about haters, lighting up and self-confidence | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

Lizzo takes over and rightly so.

The 31-year-old singer graced the cover of Rolling Stone and decided to be clear about her body, her path to fame, and why haters won’t stop her shine. While the Grammy-nominated artist is known for her hits “Truth Hurts” and “Good As Hell”, nobody can deny the influence that her open approach to body positivity and mental health had.

advertisement

In an interview, Lizzo tells of her emotional breakdown in 2018, which she describes as “scary time”. Most of all, she explains why she’ll never let a hater put her to shame because she felt comfortable in her skin.

“I wrote” My Skin “when I was 26 years old, so I was already in a place where I can confront myself and am happy with it,” said Lizzo. “I have resigned myself to body dysmorphism and developed. The body-positive movement does the same. We grow together and it hurts more and more, but I’m just glad that I’m interested in something so organic and lively.”

While happy that she inspires so many to feel comfortable in her own skin, Lizzo notes that body positivity is more than just a fad.

“I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present it, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend,” she said.

A career is an understatement, after more than a decade it was Lizzo’s secret talent that catapulted her into the public eye. Despite the fact that “Truth Hurts” was released and got a little going, Lizzo played a flute rendition of Kendrick Lamar“Big Shot”, which attracted the most attention and helped the swing train to start moving.

“I think that was another reason why I was so happy,” said Lizzo. “Because I was now known as a flute player. Secret is out: I’m a band nerd. “

All in all, Lizzo says that her path to fame was difficult but necessary, because now the “Coconut Oil” singer knows exactly who she is, and she is proud of that.

“As a black woman, I make music for people from an experience that comes from a black woman,” said Lizzo. “I make music that hopefully makes other people feel good and that helps me discover self-love. I would like to send this message directly to black women, tall black women, black trans women. Period.”

Watch the full interview and pictures from Lizzo’s cover shoot here David LaChappelle below.

advertisement