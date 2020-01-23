advertisement

Lizzo brings her body positivity message to the world stage while she adorns this month’s cover Rolling Stone magazine. Thanks to its back-to-back hits and achievements, Lizzo became one of the biggest breakthrough artists of 2019 with multiple Grammy nominations.

But it was accompanied by a lot of research into her large body. She has fought trolls who have called her “obese,” and now she is opening herself to Rolling Stone magazine about how she is so much more than just a symbol for body acceptance.

In the interview, Lizzo spoke about how she wants to become so much more known than her body. She said:

I am so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career, it is not a trend. As a black woman I make music for people, from a experience that is a black woman, I make music that hopefully gives other people a good feeling and helps me to discover self-love. I want that message directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period of time.

The 31-year-old singer revealed that she is struggling with her own body image, added that she has come to terms with her body and she is happy that she is attached to it. In her words:

I have come to terms with body dysmorphia and have evolved. The body positive movement does the same. We grow together and it is growing pains, but I am just happy that I am attached to something so organic and alive.

See more photos below:

Photo credit: @david_lachapelle

