CARLY THOMAS

Lily Thomas and her family are on the way to live a life without carbon. It is not a journey for the faint of heart.

OPINION: In Carly Thomas’ new column, she gives an insight into her family’s accidental journey to a life that is less lived. With less influence, less material and much less plastic and the ultimate goal of protecting this planet from us.

It’s not easy to be green. I wonder if Kermit the Frog knew how difficult it would be if he sang that feeling while strumming his ukulele. I am sure that it is also not easy when you play a string instrument with fins.

But the hell it is hard to be green in 2020 when you go to the supermarket, and the amount of plastic packaging means that it’s not easy to make environmentally friendly decisions. More and more people are realizing that we have to change faster than the climate, but the companies that meet our consumer needs are not all in transition.

However, we have power. By helping companies make environmental decisions about their packaging and products, we send a message to those who don’t. And that’s exactly what my family and I have been doing for a few years.

During this time we slowly and then somewhat more safely found solutions. And we would like to share it with you.

My daughter Ava wants you to know that compostable french fries are one thing, daughter Lily has to say a thing or two about getting us all on a sustainable diet, and son Sam knows how to remove the plastic from take-away sushi , Because french fries, your family’s frolics and sushi are indeed fine things and we all want this planet to continue to be fantastic.

We are a family of five, we are not perfect and we are not entirely free of plastic, but we try and we learn and we do not want to give up. I know it’s tough and scary and everything feels pretty big, but doing things is a strengthening. It’s a super cool feeling when you find a solution, isn’t it? We finally dropped the old Glad Wrap, and now it’s gold to find something that fits perfectly over something. This is what life is like that rejoices over a provisional ad hoc lid.

Some people will shake their heads and say, “No, it’s too difficult” or “No, it’s not a problem”, but taking small steps in the right direction and denial isn’t really an option. Come and talk to my 10 year old Lily and she’ll see you in a case or two in a minute. It is her generation who will observe the development of science, the rise of the seas and the realization of graphics.

The other night we all watched the news about the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, also known as the Doomsday Glacier. It is a direct indicator of climate change and has been melting for a while. But after new exploration, it seems to be melting much faster than expected. And when a scientist says he’s scared, it’s time to start moving.

One change a week. A new solution when you make a purchase, have an additional thought, or post something you can do without. Challenges can be fun. It sounds a little different, but finding solutions can feel like turning a corner in a labyrinth and finding the exit.

It’s hard to bump into another wall, but sometimes there is ice when you find your way out.

So stay tuned and follow our stumbling, occasionally victorious and often hilarious journey to help this planet take a breather. And these chips? Proper chips, kiwi, delicious flavors and you can throw the bag in your compost. Sustainable nutrition? Well, that’s a completely different column, but I’ll just say that – it doesn’t have to mean that there is no meat.

Sushi done well? Well, that’s easy. Just don’t stink if you take your own container with you. Nobody hits an eyelid and if they do, snap at them with the pliers. And throw away the fish filled with soy sauce. They are evil little plastic enemies. And finally, hey Kermit? We have your back, buddy.

Carly Thomas is a Stuff columnist based in Manawatū