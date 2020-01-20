Living the dream: She is the head coach of a WNBA team

advertisement

Surname: Cheryl Reeve

Age: 53

Occupation: Head coach and general manager of the WNBA Minnesota Lynx

Place: Minneapolis

Was coaching always on your radar?

It wasn’t really because as a young person I don’t think you think I want to coach. I was a consultant in a basketball camp when I first realized that coaching might be cool Path. It was kind of a place where for the first time I felt connected and teaching and how it felt to develop a strategy. When I got to the end of my college career, my high school coach contacted me and said, “Hey, I could have the opportunity to work as a trainer here at a university. I would be happy to have you join.”

“We know that it is worth investing in us. It is not just the task of women to promote women’s sport.”

Cheryl Reeve, head coach of the Minnesota Lynx

It wasn’t necessarily that you said, “Yes, that’s what I want to do, and I’m going to do it for 30 years.” You have just reached the end of your active career and are making a decision. You can go overseas and play, but that just wasn’t for me. I knew I didn’t want to leave the game. I was lucky that coaches empowered me and lifted me up and said, “You’ll be fine, let’s do that.” And I never looked back. I never thought about doing anything else.

Why do you love coaching?

The joy you get. Number one, the game is great: all parts of strategizing, all parts of improving an individual on the court. There are so many worthwhile things in the teaching aspect. Then as you get older, you realize the impact you have on a young person’s life in the way you lead. the fact that they see you leading as a woman. Basketball is a huge piece of it, but it’s more than basketball. There is the sentence: “If you see it, you can be it.” I feel an enormous responsibility to do this. And give hope to young girls.

What does it mean for you to be able to use your platform to ensure that more women will have coaching or leadership opportunities in the future?

When you are younger, you don’t necessarily see the power of it. It was in my forties that I became aware of how my career worked and how successful we were.

I just look at how the women looked after me in my life, whether I knew it at the time it happened. You want to prepay it. I want to make sure women have the opportunity to coach if they want to. If it’s not coaching, if it’s something else, I tried to influence the people around me. I feel that my job is to help them get there and empower them to do these things because I was lucky enough to be empowered.

You had a line in your player’s bleachers that said, “But there is no bigger champion than one for other women.” Why is mentoring and promoting collaboration between women important?

Men went first. You have far more experience. Women are now entering areas to which we have not been exposed for so long. Professional sports are very new to us. I think that as we learn more about it and how we can help each other, we get better and better.

What advice do you have for women in other sports who do not make a living as athletes?

What comes to mind is not to be afraid to ask for more, to ask for more and to recognize that there are growth inequalities. You feared retribution for saying something. You were afraid that they would even take away what you have, you know, the crumbs you have. This generation, led by the women’s national soccer team, is not afraid. They understand their value and that is exactly what I want women to understand our value. We have tremendous value. We have not been told enough. We have tremendous value and we are a growth market, and whether people see it now or not is not our fault.

We know that it is worth investing in us. It is not just the job of women to promote women’s sport. Men’s sports did not arrive where they were very fast. It has taken decades for men’s sport to be so successful, and there is still the misnomer that all men’s sports are profitable, which is simply not the case. The narrative about women’s sports is that nobody watches and it loses money, and that’s just not true. And we have some people in higher positions who unfortunately created the narrative that we have to work very hard to change and we have to believe in ourselves and pull ourselves away and not be afraid. Lead with courage.

You are considered to be a strong advocate not only of women’s basketball, but of all women’s sports and other issues of social justice. Why is it important for you to be pronounced?

It is lucky to start coaching in my active career. Over the course of many, many, many years of training a women’s sport, you only get to a certain point where you get tired. You get tired of being a sport that is not invested in because we are women. The chances have certainly increased and the interest is much higher than we think.

I think it’s important to talk a little more about it and call it what you see it. Because I think if you illuminate things, you have the opportunity to change. I did it that way.

Are you afraid of retribution? Have you ever worried about being so open?

Some (people) say that there is a way to get things done, which is certainly true, but ultimately the fact remains that there are gross inequalities and women must have the courage to speak up on these things.

I’m not afraid because I have reached a certain point in my career that I want to target people who share my values. I am grateful that Glenn Taylor, our owner, created an environment in which he empowered our players and women in the community. And if it weren’t for Glenn saying, “Cheryl, I don’t want you to use your platform the way you use it,” I would go elsewhere. I probably wouldn’t have done that 20 years ago.

Some of it is that you get older and say, “I don’t care what people think.” And this is a beautiful place if you just don’t care what people think and you feel yourself. I am so happy that I can live this life. I am myself and I am open to my beliefs and share and lead in the way I want to lead. It’s a nice thing. Not everyone has that. I am so thankful and thankful for what I have here. I am very, very happy.

You’ve been with Lynx for 10 years this year. What do you like about living in the Twin Cities?

It is an enormous community. It’s really. If you get to a place you’ve never visited before, you won’t really understand the pros and cons until you dig into it. And when I got here, Lindsay Whalen said to me: “Coaches, if we win, they will come.”

I think we had solid support before the big win and now we are one of the best in the league. I think that our media – as much as I don’t think they do enough – are certainly better than other markets. I think they are a big part of our team’s popularity.

I’m on the market all year round and I don’t go out without meeting someone who recognizes me and says something about our team. This is only due to this market – they are very involved in their communities. I am very happy that you are interested in sports. We have benefited from it (community support). It was just an incredible time how we felt, how we were hugged. I don’t want to be anywhere else.

