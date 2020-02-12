Liverpool hopes to begin redeveloping £ 60m Anfield by the end of the year. Completion is scheduled for summer 2022.

The second phase of the public consultation, which took into account small changes to the original proposals – the most important of which was redirecting the road instead of closing it permanently – started on Wednesday.

If everything goes according to plan, the building permit will be submitted this spring. Work is scheduled to begin in the last months of the year. Liverpool hopes to begin renovating the Anfield Road booth later this year (source: Liverpool FC).

“Our plan is to go into a planning process from March through April and expect a planning decision for late summer,” said Andy Hughes, chief operating officer, to PA.

“Provided that everything goes according to plan, we can start construction towards the end of this year and finish it in summer 2022.

“There are many things that can happen on this trip, and even a small change in the planning application could delay us.”

The first public consultation received more than 800 responses, with 93 percent endorsing the plans, although resistance to the closing of Anfield Road forced rethinking, which the club has since taken into account) surrounding the renovation of their new booth (Credit: Liverpool FC)

“As expected to some extent, there has been some negative feedback regarding the road closure. This is obviously a problem for some of the residents,” added Hughes.

“We have completed a lot of the planning and interior work in the building, but we have been working hard on the space and managed to find a solution where the ground floor of the building has been downsized a small amount just enough to divert the road behind the Anfield Road booth without driving into Stanley Park.

“It’s not a significant cost.”

Liverpool plans to fund the construction itself through existing financing options, as opposed to refurbishing the main booth, for which the owners of the Fenway Sports Group have provided a £ 110m loan.

However, the planned remodeling of the Anfield Road booth, which offers 5,200 seats for general visitors and 1,800 seats for hotel guests and increases the total capacity of the site to around 61,000, bears some similarities to the previous renovation in terms of the methods used. The booth at the Anfield Road will reflect the stand on the grandstand, which was completed in 2017 (source: Liverpool FC).

Since the introduction of general safe seating has not yet been legislated, the issue remains a hypothetical matter that the club will consider only if it is legislated with careful consideration of the views of the families of Hillsborough victims and fans becomes.

It is planned to keep the stand open for the entire project in order to avoid loss of income on the day of the match.

“It was very complicated for the grandstand. We built on the back and over the top and kept the matchdays as they were, and we are pretty confident that we can follow the same process for the expansion of Anfield Road,” said Hughes.

The second public consultation on the planned expansion of Anfield Road started today.

Local residents, agents, businesses, and supporters were asked to review the club’s updated plans, which were revised based on the feedback received.

– Liverpool FC (@LFC), February 12, 2020

“We’re aiming for minimal seat loss on match days, hopefully practically nothing.”

Liverpool challenged Chelsea after receiving less than 15 percent ticket allocation for FA Cup fifth matchday next month.

The club will receive 658 tickets less than expected, but Chelsea, citing the advice of the security advisory group, said the decision was final.