Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has no concerns that his runaway Premier League leaders will become relentless after the mid-season break.

The German greeted his players on Monday for a “dream week” after their free time and is confident that they will compete against Norwich on Carrow Road.

Liverpool have won 24 of 25 league games this season, lost just two points and started the weekend with a 22-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. Liverpool is back in training after the winter break (Peter Byrne / PA)

“It is a pity that we had to explain the need and how useful a week’s break is,” he said.

“It’s about using that time. Tranquility is just a word, it’s relaxation, charging, there are many things that start with” Again “what happened this week.

“That’s why we wanted it, that’s why we fought for it, that’s why we made some decisions.

“A manager’s dream is to have a full week to prepare a game. Then you have an intense training session that you normally cannot have.

“The most intense session is the game in a training week in which you play Saturday, Wednesday and Sunday.

“Now it’s the other way around and we used the week to train hard. We trained a lot.

“You don’t really lose the rhythm of the games, you lose your own rhythm of playing football, but that happened on Monday when we started.

“It’s not that we don’t like to play, play, play, but doing something different for a week in the middle of a season is just nice.”

“When you come back, you’re looking forward to the next game as if you haven’t played in the last six months.”

The break allowed striker Sadio Mane and midfielder James Milner to fully recover from thigh injuries, leaving only Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) as the only absent member of the first team squad.

“Of course they’re arguing, that’s for sure,” added Klopp.

“When Millie and Sadio are back, think about it immediately (about their use). That’s the way it is.

“It looks like this and I hope it stays that way, except Shaqiri, (Nathaniel) Clyne and (Paul) Glatzel are all players in training. Liverpool’s James Milner is back in competition (Tim Goode / PA)

“We have some good options and we have to hope that it stays that way. It will be really great for the very crucial part of the season. “

While Klopp is only focused on this weekend’s game, he has to think about a problem that is emerging for the summer after reports in Egypt suggested that Mohamed Salah be called up as an outdated player for the country’s Olympic team.

The event takes place from late July to early August and would mean that the striker would miss an important part of the training before the season.

“Do I want to lose a player in the preseason? Of course not. That is clear. But we have to take different things into account. I’ll talk to Mo and all that stuff, ”said Klopp.

“We are completely clear about what we want, but we need more information – what will it look like, when will the preparation start, all that stuff and nobody has really contacted us yet, it is only in the media.”

“It’s difficult to get in touch with me through the newspapers there because most of the things I don’t read.

“No decision yet, but we’ll see.”