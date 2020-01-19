Liverpool beat Man United 2-0 and 16 points ahead of national sport

advertisement

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) – Mohamed Salah tore off his Liverpool jersey at an icy Anfield after dropping a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday in stoppage time and pulling fans on the head to sing : “We will win the league. ‘

The wait was 30 years, but Liverpool fans are no longer scared as their team are 16 points ahead of the Premier League summit.

“Now you will believe us,” they sang.

It was not until Salah reached the end of goalkeeper Alisson and the final whistle came for the Liverpool title party. The remaining four months of the season were still ahead.

Although Liverpool had only a narrow lead in added time after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s 14th-minute header from Virgil van Dijk, United’s ineffective attack meant that the win could never be called into question.

Even if Liverpool are unbeaten in 22 rounds and there is a game in hand, players are not as optimistic as their fans when they declare the title done.

“I think everyone wants us to say something about it, but we won’t,” said Van Dijk. “We cannot and will not be in the squad. It’s game after game. “

Liverpool could even afford to exclude two goals, including Roberto Firmino’s curling goal due to Van Dijk’s foul on United goalkeeper David de Gea in preparation. Salah also fired a shot and captain Jordan Henderson hit the post.

“You have to find a way and we have,” said Van Dijk. “We had to put everything at risk and we conceded another goal, so I’m happy with that.”

Liverpool are approaching a 19th English title, one behind the record United has had with 13 Premier League wins under Alex Ferguson.

But it is United’s neighbor, Manchester City, that is closest to Liverpool but still far away. In the ailing title defense, he is 16 points behind in second place.

United is fifth, 30 points behind Liverpool.

“They had moments when they played football,” said Klopp about United. “But it’s not too often.”

United’s mission is to reduce the gap of five points to fourth place in the Champions League.

“There were times when we used the game for them and created opportunities, great opportunities,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. “We then send everyone up to get the compensation and they get the goal.

“They underlined their authority in the game, rightly lead the league and are the most direct team in the league. They put you under pressure and you have to concentrate on your back. “

