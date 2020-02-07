ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – As Michigan prepares for another game against rival Michigan State, Isaiah Livers’ status is again uncertain.

It’s been almost seven weeks.

“You have to sit there, it’s like torture,” said Livers. “Train your teammates to the best of your ability as if you were out there. I want to be so bad out there and help them – just keep it.” pray. “

Livers was available at Michigan’s media session on Friday, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the 6-foot 7-junior can play on Saturday when the Wolverines host # 16 state of Michigan. He was injured against Presbyterian on December 21 and has only appeared in one game since then. He injured Illinois again on January 25.

He said he hoped to be able to train on Friday, but it was difficult to say how confident he was playing this weekend.

“I have to work on my freedom of movement and see how it works first. If that’s not the case, then of course I can’t go to the pitch,” he said.

Michigan (13-9, 4-7 Big Ten) is having trouble with Livers. The Wolverines have lost their last three home games.

The state of Michigan is also not rolling. The Spartans (16-7, 8-4) have lost twice in a row and have to accept a home loss to Penn State.

The state of Michigan defeated Michigan 87-69 in early January. Cassius Winston scored 32 points and Xavier Tillman added 20 for the Spartans.

“You will play on a different level. You are at home and we understand that, “said Tom Izzo, Michigan state coach.

Livers injured himself when trying to dunk against Presbyterian. The team described it as a groin injury. When he returned to Illinois, he was injured in another dunk attempt.

“It was more about hip flexors, just stuff,” he said.

Lebern described the second injury as a tweak.

“It wasn’t that bad,” said Livers. “No negative results with the MRI, so everything was pretty positive. … It’s more about cutting, jumping and explosive, which I’m still working on. “

Michigan lost three times to Michigan State last season, and the first meeting from 2019 to 20120 was a convincing win for the Spartans. Michigan State, however, has only been 4-4 since this game. After the Spartans were number 1 in the nation in the pre-season, they might have a great season, but like Michigan, they fight a bit.

After losing to Penn State, Izzo hit people for following his players on Twitter.

“We’re still 16-7, we’re not 5-20,” he said. “It is despicable that some of our people who gave more for this place than most of these moods or people who sit behind a chicken keyboard have betrayed some things. … I get paid a lot of money, so shoot me. Do not take them with a child who is 3.7 years old and has studied more than most of these people at this university. “

Michigan’s coach, Juwan Howard, was asked about point guard Zavier Simpson’s suspension last month. MLive, citing a police report on Thursday, reported that Simpson crashed a car that was registered with Michigan’s sports director.

The officers found Simpson in front of the vehicle at around 3 a.m. on January 26. Simpson told the police that the car was owned by Evan Manuel, a student manager of the basketball team and son of Wolverines AD Warde Manuel.

Simpson was quoted as saying that he drove too fast for the conditions. Howard said Simpson’s suspension was due to a curfew violation.

“Being outside at this time of the evening is unacceptable and we all have these kinds of rules that we have to follow,” said Howard. “It was something I wasn’t happy with at all.”

