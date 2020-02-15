It really depends on whether you like Pete Davidson when it comes to the trailer for his new Netflix special Alive from New York. Comedy is a fun thing, no pun intended when it comes to what people find amusing and what isn’t. The SNL comedian will be in his own special on February 25, not too long ago, as Danielle Turchiano of Variety reminds us, and at this point many people seem willing to tune in to see what he has to say , Like many comedians, Davidson will let go of his own opinions about life and a range of topics that will be amusing and funny for some and obviously less than appealing for others, but hey, that’s comedy. You have to keep in mind that what makes a person laugh doesn’t necessarily make another person do the same. Many comedians have proven this in recent years, since some of those who come on stage to entertain the audience with their own sense of humor have been called for and heavily criticized for some of the content they have chosen audience. And yet it doesn’t seem to be quite the same when it comes to the type of content that is sometimes talked about.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvmnCX5TYa0 [/ embed]

Oddly, Pete Davidson and Amy Schumer have a lot in common when it comes to their comedy, and it’s not their delivery or their jokes, though Schumer may be known to “borrow” a joke or two and try rephrase or pass it on as their own. But instead, it’s the fact that they tend to get away with something more in their plot, without being called out so much for the topics they’re talking about, or that their sets aren’t always as fun, even when they do are randomly thinking. So far from the trailer, it would sound like Pete would give his usual delivery when he spits out jokes after another, and for those who like him, it is certain to be special, since stand-up comedy is different as everything on SNL is, as many would say, painfully obvious. In the stand-up, it definitely feels more personal, since it is the comedian and the audience, not a bunch of comedians who try to either feed each other to keep the flow of energy, or actively try to outdo each other or even stumble playfully. In various episodes of SNL, have you ever noticed that some comedians are actively trying to see how much they can rattle their peers? It’s a big part of what makes different comedy shows so great. The actors / comedians try to entertain each other as they sometimes entertain the audience and it helps make an even better show.

But in a stand-up routine, the comedian strives to entertain the audience all by himself. Therefore, they need to be a little bit more in their game and use a delivery system that may or may not work for them. For Davidson, who is very interested in dark humor, which he delivers in a way that sometimes makes people wonder about him, the delivery that he can do best is the kind of energetic and slightly manic method that has been used for him so far worked well. Some may attribute this to the mental stress he’s been under over the years, which would be understandable, but there is definitely a bit of mania in Davidson’s character that he’s worked for him in the recent past and is always ready when he always plays foot on the stage. For those who can’t see, or can’t see, or don’t believe it, it’s likely enough to find it amusing and funny, as it could be a little too revealing to dig deeper into it and potentially ruin the comedy for them who don’t want to see the darker side of those who deal with comedy to live. Whether you like it or not, comedy comes from a very dark place, which is why the jokes that are released to the audience from time to time seem a little wild and relentless. But as I mentioned, Pete tends to get away with them a little more often than others, and although there are reasons for that, I’m just saying that it could still backfire, although there’s no hope. The mere mention of gay jokes is enough to solve a few problems, but we have to wait and see what kind of reaction will happen after the special is released. Pink News’ Reiss Smith already has an answer if you want to watch.