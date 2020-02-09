The grand ceremony celebrated the brave soldiers who took part in the humanitarian mission of the Arab coalition in Yemen.



UAE leaders witnessed a grand ceremony in honor of the Emirati soldiers returning from Yemen on Sunday.

The Dubai Media Office said on Twitter that HRH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai; HRH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander in Chief of the UAE Armed Forces; and Her Highnesses Supreme Councilors and Rulers of the Emirates attended the reception.

The grand ceremony celebrated the brave soldiers who took part in the humanitarian mission of the Arab coalition in Yemen.

Previously, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid greeted the men in uniform as “the sons of the homeland” and “the protectors of the union”.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed tweeted about the UAE soldiers’ contribution on Saturday: “Tomorrow is an extraordinarily proud day for the UAE, when we celebrate and honor our heroes for their participation in the Arab coalition in Yemen. On behalf of the entire nation We are grateful for your service and sacrifice. You are truly the epitome of the UAE abyss. “

