DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) – From hobbies to pets to family heirlooms, couples love to incorporate their favorite things into their wedding day. In the state of Texas, where Whataburger is part of the culture, this can be his favorite burger bar. Enter Whatawedding!

The Texan fast food restaurant is holding weddings at six locations to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2020. A happy couple in any location will celebrate an orange and white stripe wedding, while other couples will have the opportunity to renew their vows.

The largest event of all takes place at the restaurant’s original location in Corpus Christi, Texas. In fact, we have access to cameras to capture the action. You can look back just before 2 p.m. CT to follow the ceremony live.

Whatawedding includes a photographer, arrangements for guests, official, orange and white decorations – and of course their favorite Whataburger food from the menu.

“Our fans came up with really creative ways to include Whataburger in their big day,” said Pam Cox, Vice President Human Resources and Brand Communication at Whataburger, in a press release. “Nothing says love at first glance like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a few love stories with some of our own Whataburger super fans!”

One of the lucky six couples also wins a $ 5,000 cash prize for their honeymoon!

The coverage of the Whatawedding events is sponsored by Whataburger,