A street in Manchester city center is cordoned off after a trash can appeared to have been thrown out of the Arndale shopping center.

Passersby said they saw someone dump a “yellow trash can” on the roof of Manchester Arndale car park on High Street.

A picture shared on social media showed a white substance coming onto the street.

The police have closed the road to traffic.

Bus routes 112, 114, 118 and 119 are also diverted.

A tweet from Transport for Greater Manchester states: “Due to a police incident, the high street in the city center is currently blocked for travel north.”

An eyewitness wrote on Twitter: “Someone just threw a yellow trash can from the top of the Arndale car park. Fortunately, he didn’t hit anyone, but would definitely kill him if he did!”

“It landed at the entrance to the Arndale market. The police closed Nicolas Croft when they were looking for who did it.”

