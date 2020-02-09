Houses and shops near the Mersey River in Stockport are on high alert after the water level has soared.

Local flooding at the Heaton Chapel was particularly bad, and trees have been reported to fall across the region due to the storm.

The environmental agency issued a flood warning because the water level had risen rapidly as a result of storm Ciara and the warning was issued for the Middle River Mersey.

“There is a possibility of flooding for low lying areas and roads around Micker, Cringle, Sinderland and Poynton Brooks and their tributaries,” it said.

Thet said the message will be updated in eight hours.

“We expect river levels to remain high on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

“Our employees closely monitor weather forecasts and river levels and will issue further flood warnings if necessary.

“Please take care of your surroundings and keep up to date with the current situation.”

Continue reading

Related articles

Storm Ciara hit Britain today, with gusts of up to 100 km / h and heavy rains that hit much of the country, and the environmental agency has issued a flood warning for areas around Stockport.

People were told that they should only travel “all day if necessary” with the Met Office issuing a series of weather warnings.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

The roads were closed, power outages and local flooding occurred as the storm raged across Greater Manchester.

Everywhere in the northwest, a yellow weather warning for wind and a yellow warning for rain are appropriate until 9 p.m. today.

The Met Office has warned that strong gusts from flying debris and damage to buildings could be a “danger to life”.

We will provide you with the latest traffic information and weather forecasts on our live blog, which is loaded below.