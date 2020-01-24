Live score card | NZ vs India 1st ODI of T20 International series

advertisement

Preparations for the World Cup at the top of their agenda, India will include an injury-hit New Zealand in a rare five-match T20 International series from Friday in which seam-friendly wickets would be a major challenge for visitors.

India wins the pitch, chooses field.

(If you view this in the Hindu app, click on this link to open the score card in your browser)

advertisement

Unlike most trips abroad, this is a quick start for the Indian team. In a tight season, the first T20 comes home just five days after their last ODI against Australia.

The team arrived in Auckland on Tuesday and chose to rest on Wednesday. Thursday was the time when they hit the nets for the opening game of the tour.

On the positive side, this hectic schedule helps team management to maintain consistency in team selection while continuing to experiment with the available team in a world cup year. The T20 flagship is scheduled for October in Australia.

Read a full example here.

.

advertisement