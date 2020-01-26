Live score card | New Zealand versus India 2nd T20I in Auckland

advertisement

Kane Williamson won the pitch and decided that New Zealand will hit first in the second T20I in Eden Park in Auckland against India. Both teams went out with the same XIs from the first game.

Example

It is unlikely that India will change a winning combination, but a few changes in the bowling department will not come as a surprise when visitors take on New Zealand in the second T20 in the high-scoring Eden Park here on Sunday.

advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler on either side to surrender less than eight points to the oddly shaped ground with short boundaries in the series opener on Friday.

Both Mohammad Shami (0/53 in 4 overs) and Shardul Thakur (1/44 in 3 overs) were brought to the cleaners with the New Zealand batsmen who used their pace to collect boundaries at will.

Since Shami is expected to maintain his place in the eleven, Thakur may make way for Navdeep Saini. However, Saini, with his extra pace, could also go for the small runs.

Read the full example here.

.

advertisement