Live from Lanford, it’s the Conners!

ABC aired a special live episode of the sitcom with the main theme New Hampshire on Tuesday, which mostly focused on Dan’s young rebound relationship with Katey Sagals Louise.

During the east coast show, Mark got involved to see the results of the elementary school for a school report. This happened when an angry Dan headed for the leaky roof, leaving the front door open and everyone inside freezing. The whole family was gathered in the kitchen, everyone wearing their coats and deciding what to eat for dinner. This led to a discussion of Mark’s mandate and the importance of elections. Big sister Harris came in during the conversation and showed no interest in the election process; She said that the impact of money on politics means that real change is impossible. Jackie then suggested that Harris should be excited because it is the first time that she has voted in a presidential election. Meanwhile, Becky stressed the importance of voting for a “really terrible” candidate to ensure that a “really, really terrible” candidate did not come to power.

Later Mark sat in the living room and looked at ABC’s most important results. Harris stepped inside and tried to take Mark’s laptop to prepare for her GED and almost broke it, causing an argument between brother and sister. During the argument, Mark Harris yelled that he had moved out and looked after the family alone. Then he entrusted her with a problem he had with his (somehow) friend Austin, who hadn’t got out of the closet yet. Harris urged her brother, “Boy, bye!” To be that Austin guy and come to her when he needs advice for boys.

The episode also followed Dan’s relationship (or lack thereof) with Louise. As you will remember, Louise told Dan that her band was given the opportunity to take her show on the road. She was willing to take the opportunity when Dan was ready for romance, but the widower expressed his insecurity and so she broke away from him. When Darlene, Becky and D.J. When they found out that Louise would be leaving for three months, they decided to intervene by throwing a surprise farewell party to Louise to accommodate her and Dan in the same room. When Louise and Dan noticed that they were set up, Louise went straight to the front door of Casa Bonita. She refused to speak to Dan or let him drive her home.

Later in the house, Dan yelled at Darlene and Becky for interfering in his love life. Then he found that he was having trouble getting over Roseanne. He said a priest advised him to write a letter to Roseanne about it – and then light it – about how guilty he felt about possibly continuing with Louise. That was exactly what he had planned for Roseanne’s birthday in two weeks. Darlene and Becky encouraged their father not to give up.

In the last scene, Harris received a call from a telemarketer who sounded a lot like Hillary Clinton. The person on the line urged her to vote this fall. It turned out that the Clinton impersonator was Jackie, who called from the laundry room. Jackie then entered the kitchen and explained to Harris why she should choose. “Some of these people are trying to help you,” she said. “Warren and Sanders want to pay your tuition fees. Yang wants to give you $ 1,000 a month. and Biden wants to decriminalize marijuana. “The last couple of points met Harris, who replied,” Wow. If I ever go to college, I’ll need some weeds and spend money. Ok, I will vote for you. “

