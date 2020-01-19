Live on News 3: Titans, Chiefs on the edge of Super Bowl, play for AFC title

advertisement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Andy Reid rarely digs into his own past, prefers to stay in the moment or focuses directly on the future. It is an approach that has served him well during a coaching career that could one day land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But when his Kansas City Chiefs were confronted with a seemingly insurmountable gap in the play-offs division, Reid caught himself almost four decades back in his last game as an offensive lineman at BYU. It was the Holiday Bowl and SMU had taken a 45-25 lead in the fourth quarter. Just about everyone at Jack Murphy Stadium that night thought it was over, just to look, astonished, because the Cougars scored three late touchdowns to win the game.

“That was stuck there. You had that hope, “Reid said this week when asked what gave him confidence that Kansas City could win a 51-31 win over the Texans for a place in the AFC championship. “You had that hope. Then it is the feeling of your team. You stand on the sidelines, you have been there long enough, you can feel what they think, where their mind is. These boys were not shy. Let’s do it right. “

The Chiefs (13-4) have the rest completely right. And the comeback of a 24-0 deficit brought them into a matchup Sunday with Tennessee (11-7), which only hit the Patriots and top-placed Raven – on the road, no less – to break the abyss of the Super reach Come.

It will be the first time he has coached the playoffs so deeply for Mike Vrabel of the Titans, but it is certainly familiar territory for his counterpart. Reid had the Chiefs in the same position a year ago when she lost in the New England extension – the Patriots won the coin and marched to the field for a touchdown – and he led the Eagles to five NFC championships during his 14 years in Philadelphia.

“I’ve done a few,” Reid said, “and you know, we’re trying to keep it as normal as possible for the players’ schedule so they can do their job. One thing that changes is how fast it is I can tell you from experience, the size, every time you go one step further in the playoffs – it’s a single elimination. “

Experience is great. Successful experience is better, and that is where Reid falls short. His only conference title came during the 2004 season, when the Eagles lost the Super Bowl to the Patriots. And who should be on the New England roster that evening, but a wild-making linebacker named Vrabel, who even grabbed a touchdown pass.

Vrabel may not have experience in this position as a coach, but he has a lot as a player. He picked up the Lombardi Trophy three times with New England before coincidentally ending his career with two seasons in Kansas City.

“I spent 14 years in the National Football League,” said Vrabel, “and I don’t even know how many play-off games, but those were good preparation experiences and really focused on what brought us to this point where we were different points in the season. And then there are things that I have to do as a coach to make sure we are ready. “

In insult that means you have to run away with Derrick Henry and get just enough production from Ryan Tannehill, just like the Titans did during a week 10 win over the Chiefs.

For defense, this means slowing down the air raid of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fleet of game-changing game makers: Damien Williams walking back, tight Travis Kelce and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins.

“I think there is faith in each other in the first place,” Tannehill said. “We have experienced a lot this season, ups and downs, and won games in many different ways. That brings a lot of faith and confidence in each other.”

The Chiefs have great faith in their own right. They have not lost since that match in Tennessee and their comeback last week gave them the belief that they can overcome everything. Their attack still shatters records and a new defense under new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo played just as well as any other in the competition.

“I think the Titans have great physicality and determination with which they play,” Mahomes said. “They go after it and fight for every garden. Their defense will fly around the ball and give up nothing. We just try to match that. We go there and give everything we have to come out with a win.”

HISTORICAL PERFORMANCE

Henry has already written history as the first player in the Super Bowl era to have run at least 180 yards in three consecutive games, and no one has more yards running over the first four postseason games than his 561. He also has the three best games in Titans history for yards of scrimmage, the single-game postseason put hurried mark of the franchise in each of the past two weeks, and he even threw a jump pass for a touchdown in their 28-12 victory in Baltimore.

“We always knew he was a beast,” said Titan’s safety Kevin Byard. “I’m just happy that the whole world knows.”

MORE MAHOMES

Apparently forgotten during the brilliant season of Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, Mahomes has put together another CV of the MVP caliber. He also kept it going in the playoffs, becoming the first player to throw at least 300 yards, throw at least 50 runs and throw five TD passes in a single playoff match against Houston last week. He is also healthy after ankle and knee injuries this season, including one that bumped him against Tennessee in week 10.

TITAN’S DEFENSE

The Titans have returned to the stingy defense that they played for much of the season, including the first seven games, when they did not allow an opponent to score more than 20 points. They have only allowed two touchdowns for seven chances in their 20s, thanks in part to the return of injured corner back Adoree “Jackson.” Defensive captain and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey says they wanted to care and try to match what the attack did.

“And it’s just guys who lock again,” Casey said.

CATCH KELCE

Travis Kelce of the Chiefs became the first player with three catches after the season in one quarter in last week’s comeback win over Houston. It was another highlight in another Pro Bowl season for the tight end, which had to do with some minor knee pain during the late season, but should be ready to go on Sunday.

“I just have to keep your foot on the gas pedal,” he said. “You can’t get too excited; you can’t get relief like,” Oh, we’re back in the game. “You have to keep going and know that you have a lot of unfinished things.”

OLD HISTORY

The Titans have not won a congress championship since 1999 and have not appeared in a title game since 2002, although according to the Chiefs it seems likely yesterday. It’s been 50 years since they played in the Super Bowl, and they want to give owner Clark Hunt the AFC championship trophy that bears the name of his father, team founder Lamar Hunt.

“We’re going to put pressure on ourselves to find a way to win,” Mahomes said. “If you come so close and close last year, the next step is to go to the Super Bowl. We understand that this season is starting and we know it is a long season. We know it’s a process. We know we need to get better every day. I think this is what this team is good at, just getting better every day and then going out and fighting to the end in every opportunity we get. “

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

