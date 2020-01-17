Live Nation Country Mega Ticket: here is the 2020 line-up

advertisement

Live Nation’s 2020 Country Mega Ticket line-up is stacked with big stars. Tim McGraw, Old Dominion and more are part of the concert package from the event company.

More than 30 amphitheaters affiliated with Live Nation participate in the Country Mega Ticket program, which gives fans access to the summer concert line-up. Just like with a season ticket, Country Megaticket holders have their seats for the entire concert season 2020; both seats up close and grass packages are available.

Setups for the 2020 Live Nation Country Mega Ticket vary by location, but the overall program includes Chris Young’s 2020 tour, Lady Antebellum’s summer run, Thomas Rhett’s trek, and more. Below is a full list of participating artists, and fans can find out more about the 2020 Country Megaticket lineup from their home location on Megaticket.com.

Live Nation’s 2020 Country Mega Ticket goes on sale on January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi card holders have access to the presale.

Live Nation Country Megaticket 2020 Line-up:

Brad Paisley with special guest Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett

Brooks & Dunn with special guests

Chris Young with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith

Jason Aldean with special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver

Kenny Chesney with special guests Michael Franti & Spearhead

Lady Antebellum with special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae

Luke Bryan with special guests Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack / Runaway June

Old reign with special guests Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce

Rascal Flatts with special guests

Sugarland with special guests

Thomas Rhett with special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy

Tim McGraw with special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress

