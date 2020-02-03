Advertisement

The real-time map shows the latest spread of the corona virus worldwide.



The death toll from China’s coronavirus epidemic rose to over 360 on Monday. Concerns about the outbreak and border closure by governments for Chinese people grew.

The new tribute came a day after China closed a major city away from the epicenter and reported the first death outside the country in the Philippines.

Authorities in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 56 new deaths, one of which was reported in the southwestern city of Chongqing. This increased the toll in China to 361 and surpassed the 349 mainland deaths after the 2002-3 SARS outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak to be a global emergency because cases are spreading around the world.

The virus has raised the alarm because it is too early to know how dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. Chinese officials say the incubation period could be between one and 14 days and is contagious during that time.

Here are the places that have confirmed coronavirus cases:

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" height="400" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" scrolling="no" src="https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/Embed/index.html?webmap=14aa9e5660cf42b5b4b546dec6ceec7c&extent=77.3846,11.535,163.5174,52.8632&zoom=true&previewImage=false&scale=true&disable_scroll=true&theme=light" title="2019-nCoV" width="100%"></noscript>

Source: Johns Hopkins University

